Five NFL Teams That Can Draft Pitt Star Kyle Louis

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis is the only sure selection out of the University of Pittsburgh when the NFL Draft begins in a week. Beginning the cycle as a likely Day 3 talent, most mock drafts now have Louis as a Day 2 selection, going in the second or third rounds.

With his small stature for a linebacker, many teams are likely to play in him in a box safety or nickel role, so that vastly increases his playability across the league.

Here are five teams that would be likely landing spots for Louis.

1. Detroit Lions

Louis could join the Lions as the immediate replacement for hybrid player Alex Anzalone, who joined the Buccaneers at the beginning of free agency. The Lions need a better run stopping defensive player who does not play on the line, and Louis can fill that void with his stellar ability to find the backfield. His coverage was great at Pitt, but it will be interesting to see if he can elevate that at the next level.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

One of the other common teams mentioned surrounding Louis has been the Jaguars, where Louis could be helpful as a replacement for the outgoing Devin Lloyd. The Jaguars played a nickel defense at the fourth highest rate in 2025, which is enticing for a player who plays mostly in nickel sets.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

While the recent track record of Pitt players on the Steelers has not been stellar, the Steelers scouts have gotten their fair share of looks at Louis in his time in Pittsburgh. He took a local visit with the team, and they have plenty of draft capital that could be used on Louis, with 4 selections between the second and third round.

4. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have a hole at linebacker that has been unsuccessfully filled since Leighton Vander Esch announced his retirement following the 2023 NFL season. With that in mind, and their issues in coverage outside of stars like Daron Bland, the Cowboys could be a top spot for Louis if he falls past the second round.

5. Washington Commanders

With one of the worst defenses in the league the previous season and an aging defensive corps that just lost future Pro Football Hall Of Famer Bobby Wagner, the Commanders could use just about anyone at the position. Louis would inject youth into both an aging and talent-lacking defense with an offense that pulls way more of the weight on the other side of the football.

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) takes the field to warm up before the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

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