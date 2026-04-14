Underrated Pitt Prospects Who Could Sneak Into the NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH-- The Pitt Panthers football team has one player at the top of the minds of NFL scouts when it comes to the upcoming NFL Draft, with linebacker Kyle Louis having staying power as a top-tier draft prospect.

Yet, there are still players from Pitt who could find themselves on NFL rosters come Week 1 of the 2026 season who will either go undrafted, or sneak into the back end due to a multitude of reasons.

Pitt has three main players who are likely to squeak onto rosters over the summer, with all three being offensive skill position players in wide receivers Raphael "Poppi" Williams, Deuce Spann and running back Desmond Reid.

3. Raphael "Poppi" Williams

Nov 30, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. (5) makes a catch before a game against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Williams was the top producer for the Pitt offense when it came to the receiving game, as Williams led in both receiving yards with 701 and touchdowns with 7. Williams hands have been able to make up for a lack of NFL-level speed, and he was a bastion of consistency on both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Williams took part in little of the NFL Draft process, not receiving an invite to any senior bowl festivities, and only taking part in the bench press at Pitt's pro day. Despite those concerns, Williams' statistics could have him land on an NFL roster.

2. Deuce Spann

Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Deuce Spann (7) runs after a catch against the Boston College Eagles during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Spann is an interesting discussion to be had, as he easily puts himself in the position to be the third most likely NFL player in this class from Pitt, despite the fact that he had negligible production for 5 years at other schools before Pitt. He was responsible for accumulating over 500 yards from scrimmage at Pitt with the vast majority on return plays. This doesn't seem like the right NFL skillset, but his athleticism is what will put him on the radars of NFL scouts. His Pro Day-leading 40-yard dash and vertical jump displayed his athletic versatility, and may be good enough for scouts to excuse his lack of production.

1. Desmond Reid

Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) gets wrapped up for a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025. | Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reid was expected to either be a late round selection or a priority undrafted free agent signing when the draft was to come and go in nine days. After a disastrous 40-yard dash and no standout drills otherwise while at Pitt's Pro Day, Reid's stock has plummetted. It will be tough for any team to seriously consider using draft capital on him due to his build, injury history and tough draft cycle performance, but he has the statistics and previous good momentum to back him up.

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