Pitt Updates Heights and Weights of Spring Newcomers
With the Pitt Panthers kicking off spring camp today, the updated roster was released.
With the jersey numbers and updated heights and weights for new players are typically of interest to Pitt fans, Inside the Panthers broke down those numbers below - both early-entry freshmen from the 2025 recruiting class, and incoming players from the transfer portal.
Early-Entry Freshmen
Below are the listed jersey numbers for each incoming mid-year freshman along with their listed heights and weights as prospects (per 247Sports) versus the listed heights and weights on the spring roster after spending a few months in Pitt’s strength program.
#6 QB Mason Heintshell
- Prospect listing: 6-2, 200
- Spring listing: 6-2, 215
#14 S Josh Guerrier
- Prospect listing: 5-9, 160
- Spring listing: 5-10, 185
#17 WR Tony Kinsler
- Prospect listing: 5-11, 165
- Spring listing: 5-11, 170
#25 RB Ja’Kyrian Turner
- Prospect listing: 5-9, 163
- Spring listing: 5-9, 175
#28 DB Shawn Lee Jr.
- Prospect listing: 5-10, 175
- Spring listing: 5-10, 185
#35 DE JuJu Anderson
- Prospect listing: 6-4, 210
- Spring listing: 6-4, 220
#38 Emmanuel Taylor
- Prospect listing: 6-1,190
- Spring listing: 6-1, 195
#50 DT Denim Cook
- Prospect listing: 6-4, 223
- Spring listing: 6-3, 255
#54 LB Justin Thompson
- Prospect listing: 6-1.5, 220
- Spring listing: 6-2, 225
#60 OT Akram Elnagmi
- Prospect listing: 6-6, 305
- Spring listing: 6-6, 305
#80 WR Bryce Yates
- Prospect listing: 6-0, 160
- Spring listing: 6-0, 175
#84 WR Cameron Sapp
- Prospect listing: 5-10, 160
- Spring listing: 5-10, 170
#86 TE Max Hunt
- Prospect listing: 6-5, 210
- Spring listing: 6-4, 220
From The Portal
Below are the height and weight listing from the spring roster among incoming transfer portal players.
#10 Edge Blaine Spires
- 6-3, 255
#14 WR Andy Jean
- 6-1, 185
#18 DB Rashan Murray
- 6-2, 180
#20 DB Kavin Bains-Marquez
- 5-10, 175
#19 LB Jayden Bonsu
- 6-2, 210
#22 WR Deuce Spann
- 6-4, 210
#45 Edge Joey Zelinsky
- 6-4, 250
#53 OT Kendall Stanley
- 6-5, 290
#56 Edge Jaeden Moore
- 6-4, 245
#66 IOL Keith Gouveia
- 6-4, 305
#78 OT Jeffrey Persi
- 6-8, 310
#81 WR Cataurus Hicks
- 5-10, 180
