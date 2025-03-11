Inside The Panthers

Pitt Updates Heights and Weights of Spring Newcomers

Breaking down new jersey numbers and updated height and weight listings among newcomers on the Pitt Panthers spring roster.

Kevin Sinclair

Inside the Panthers
In this story:

With the Pitt Panthers kicking off spring camp today, the updated roster was released. 

With the jersey numbers and updated heights and weights for new players are typically of interest to Pitt fans, Inside the Panthers broke down those numbers below - both early-entry freshmen from the 2025 recruiting class, and incoming players from the transfer portal. 

Early-Entry Freshmen

Below are the listed jersey numbers for each incoming mid-year freshman along with their listed heights and weights as prospects (per 247Sports) versus the listed heights and weights on the spring roster after spending a few months in Pitt’s strength program. 

#6 QB Mason Heintshell 

  • Prospect listing: 6-2, 200
  • Spring listing: 6-2, 215

#14 S Josh Guerrier

  • Prospect listing: 5-9, 160
  • Spring listing: 5-10, 185

#17 WR Tony Kinsler

  • Prospect listing: 5-11, 165
  • Spring listing: 5-11, 170

#25 RB Ja’Kyrian Turner

  • Prospect listing: 5-9, 163
  • Spring listing: 5-9, 175

#28 DB Shawn Lee Jr.

  • Prospect listing: 5-10, 175
  • Spring listing: 5-10, 185
Pitt Panthers Defensive End Julian Anderson
IG: jujuanders0n

#35 DE JuJu Anderson

  • Prospect listing: 6-4, 210
  • Spring listing: 6-4, 220

#38 Emmanuel Taylor

  • Prospect listing: 6-1,190
  • Spring listing: 6-1, 195

#50 DT Denim Cook

  • Prospect listing: 6-4, 223
  • Spring listing: 6-3, 255

#54 LB Justin Thompson

  • Prospect listing: 6-1.5, 220
  • Spring listing: 6-2, 225

#60 OT Akram Elnagmi 

  • Prospect listing: 6-6, 305
  • Spring listing: 6-6, 305

#80 WR Bryce Yates

  • Prospect listing: 6-0, 160
  • Spring listing: 6-0, 175

#84 WR Cameron Sapp

  • Prospect listing: 5-10, 160
  • Spring listing: 5-10, 170

#86 TE Max Hunt

  • Prospect listing: 6-5, 210
  • Spring listing: 6-4, 220

From The Portal

Below are the height and weight listing from the spring roster among incoming transfer portal players. 

#10 Edge Blaine Spires

  • 6-3, 255

#14 WR Andy Jean

  • 6-1, 185

#18 DB Rashan Murray

  • 6-2, 180

#20 DB Kavin Bains-Marquez

  • 5-10, 175

#19 LB Jayden Bonsu

  • 6-2, 210
Pitt Panthers Receiver Deuce Spann
Inside the Panthers

#22 WR Deuce Spann

  • 6-4, 210

#45 Edge Joey Zelinsky

  • 6-4, 250

#53 OT Kendall Stanley

  • 6-5, 290

#56 Edge Jaeden Moore

  • 6-4, 245

#66 IOL Keith Gouveia

  • 6-4, 305

#78 OT Jeffrey Persi

  • 6-8, 310

#81 WR Cataurus Hicks

  • 5-10, 180

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Kevin Sinclair
KEVIN SINCLAIR

Kevin Sinclair writes coverage of the Pitt Panthers along with the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans for On SI. Previously, he was a recruiting reporter and managing editor at Irish Illustrated, the privately-owned Notre Dame site within the 247Sports Network, for over seven-and-a-half years. Kevin studied multimedia journalism and has been a sports writer for nearly a decade.

Home/Football