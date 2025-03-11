Pitt Newcomers Spring Jersey Numbers Revealed
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers started spring practice and revealed new jersey numbers for incoming players.
Pitt will hold 14 practices starting on March 11 and through the Spring Game at Acrisure Stadium on April 12, for five total weeks of the spring season.
The Panthers added 14 players from the transfer portal themselves and have 13 freshman mid-year enrollees. They also had two players change numbers from last season on the offensive line.
Pitt will look to build off of last season, where they started 7-0, but finished 7-6.
Pitt Football Newcomers Jersey Numbers
Freshmen
Offense: Current Number (Who Wore it Last)
Quarterback: Mason Heintschel-No. 6 (Rodney Hammond Jr., 2021-24)
Running Back: Ja'Kyrian Turner-No. 25 (TJ Harvison, 2023)
Wide Receiver: Bryce Yates-No. 80 (Thaddeus Shaw, 2023-24)
Wide Receiver: Tony Kinsler-No. 17 (Jake Frantl, 2022-24)
Wide Receiver: Cameron Sapp-No. 84 (Jake McConnachie, 2020-24)
Tight End: Max Hunt-No. 86 (Gavin Bartholomew, 2021-24)
Offensive Lineman: Akram Elnagmi-No. 60 (Owen Drexel, 2017-22)
Defense
Defensive Lineman: Julian "JuJu" Anderson-No. 35 (Josh McCarty, 2024)
Defensive Lineman: Denim Cook-No. 50 (Anthony Johnson, 2024)
Linebacker: Justin Thompson-No. 54 (Dylan Bennett, 2021-23)
Linebacker: Emmanuel "Manny" Taylor-No. 38 (Keye Thompson, 2024)
Defensive Back: Josh Guerrier-No. 14 (Chief Borders, 2024)
Defensive Back: Shawn Lee Jr.-No. 28 (Noah Biglow, 2021-24)
Transfer Additions
Offense
Wide Receiver: Deuce Spann (Florida State)-No. 22 (Devin Whitlock, 2024)
Wide Receiver: Andy Jean (Florida)-No. 14 (Ty Dieffenbach, 2023-24)
Wide Receiver: Cataurus “Blue” Hicks (Louisville)-No. 81 (Peter Vardzel, 2023-24)
Wide Recevier: Justin Cook (East Stroudsburg) (PWO)-No. 28 (Kyi Wright, 2019-21)
Offensive Lineman: Kendall Stanley (Charlotte)-No 53 (Adham Abouraya, 2024)
Offensive Lineman: Keith Gouveia (Richmond)-No. 66 (Mason Lindsay, 2024)
Offensive Lineman Jeffrey Persi (Michigan)-No. 78 (Branson Taylor, 2020-24)
Defense
Defensive Lineman: Blaine Spires (Utah State)-No. 10 (Ryland Gandy, 2023-24)
Defensive Lineman: Joey Zelinsky (Eastern Michigan)-No. 45 (Dylan Bennett, 2024)
Defensive Lineman: Jaeden Moore (Oregon)-No. 56 (Will King IV, 2020-23)
Linebacker: Jayden Bonsu (Ohio State)-No. 19 (Jahvante Royal, 2020-23)
Defensive Back: Kavir Bains-Marquez (UC Davis)-No. 20 (Jordan Bass, 2023-24)
Defensive Back: Rashan Murray (California (Pa.))-No. 18 (Tamarion Crumpley, 2024)
Special Teams
Placekicker: James London (Murray State)-No. 83
Returning Players
Offensive Lineman: Adham Abouraya, No. 53-No. 63 (Matt Altsman, 2020-24)
Offensive Lineman: Mason Lindsay, No. 66-No. 58 (Terrence Moore, 2021-24)
