Pitt vs Duke Takeaways: A Tale of Two Kedon Slovis-es

PITTSBURGH -- In Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi's own words, "a win is a win is a win is a win".

It wasn't pretty, but the Panthers pulled out their seventh victory of the season despite spending the whole of the second half finding ways to give it away. They beat Duke, 28-26 behind outstanding play from their defense and some mistakes from their opponents.

Pitt didn't earn any style points but they do have momentum heading into the regular season finale against Miami in a stadium that has not been forgiving to them over the years.

There's plenty to like but some concerning bits as well from the Panthers' 11th game that we address in this week's game takeaways.

A Tale of Two Kedon Slovis-es

Kedon Slovis was putting together one of the best games of his season in the first half of the Panthers' win over Duke. By the time intermission hit, he had tallied 127 passing yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He was hitting on big plays regularly and taking care of the football. He capped the strong half by leading a well-executed two-minute touchdown drive that put his opponent on their heels.

But after coming out of the locker room, he looked like a completely different player. He as pressured often and his line was unable to keep him clean regularly, but he was still antsy and indecisive. Slovis threw for just 63 yards on 7-15 passing and was picked off twice - both poor decisions that Slovis said he wishes he had back.

"I think so. It's hard to tell," Narduzzi said. "When you throw two interceptions it starts to get to you a little bit and you start to question yourself. ... You know, he just didn't make a couple throws that he needs to make. Again, we have to make some catches as well."

Special Teams Are Not So Special

The punting game was disastrous this week. Special teams coordinator Andre Powell's unit was brutally bad against the Blue Devils after having to rotate through three different starting punters since the beginning of the year.

Sam Vander Haar kicked three times but averaged less than 40 yards per kick while Caleb Junko fumbled a snap late in the fourth quarter to set Duke up for a potentially game-tying score. Narduzzi continues to look for answers but hasn't found any.

"Maybe you can help me out because I've tried and tried," he said. "We've rotated through three punters. Junko, really felt like he was the guy. Sam had two good sky punts in there, and it just can't happen. Again, our defense stepped up and finished the game. You know, we tried to give it to them today that's for sure."

Better Call Sauls

Remember the Tennessee game, when Ben Sauls hooked a pair of field goals that proved incredibly costly in a game Pitt lost in overtime? Well ever since, Sauls has been a very reliable field goal kicker. He still hasn't missed an extra point and has missed just twice on field goals from Week 3 on.

Sauls tested his distance this week, converting on kicks of 48 and 51-yards much to the delight of his head coach.

"He's done an outstanding job," Narduzzi said. "Those are two long ones and that 51 is into the wind, he drove that thing, started getting nervous but he drove that thing through the uprights. We have got a lot of confidence in him right now and he's got a lot of confidence in himself.

Late-Game Collapse Was a Full Team Effort

When the Panthers trotted to the locker room at halftime, they had just executed a clean and impressive two-minute drill. They were up 20-14 and would get the ball back to start the second half. Even though the score was separated by just six points, Pitt was in the driver's seat and headed towards their seventh win.

But their fourth quarter performance seemed reminiscent of the October Panthers, who had a certain affinity for finding ways to win late. They lost the final period 12-8, were outgained 192-8, didn't convert a third down while Duke converted five of eight attempts, averaged 0.7 yards per play while Duke picked up 6.8 yards per snap and held the ball for just 3:24 of the period.

The offense couldn't move the ball at all and failed to control the ball while nursing a lead. And while the offense put the defense in poor spots, that unit made what Narduzzi called "uncharacteristic mistakes". It took a top-to-bottom effort from the Panthers to nearly blow a two-score lead so late in the game and if not for Duke's own blunder, would have added another loss.

