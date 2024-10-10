Pitt vs. North Carolina TV Ratings Released
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels, 34-24, in their ACC opener on Oct. 5 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. in front of a national audience.
The game, which aired on ESPN2 for a noon kickoff, saw 645,000 viewers tune in to watch the Panthers get their fifth win of the season, according to SportsMediaWatch. It ranked No. 19 overall for Week 6 and fifth highest in the noon slot.
It also ranked third most for any ACC matchup and fourth most for any matchup involving an ACC team in Week 6.
No. 8 Miami coming back from 25 points to defeat Cal on the road, 39-38, saw 1.92 million viewers at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN, No. 15 Clemson dominating Florida State on the road, 29-13, saw 1.41 million viwers at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN and Syracuse defeating No. 25 UNLV on the road, 44-41 in overtime, at 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 4 on FS1 saw 698,000 viewers.
It is the second highest viewership for a Pitt game this season, with their 38-34 comeback win vs. rival West Virginia at Acrisure Stadium in Week 3 on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m. bringing in 1.15 million viewers the most so far.
They also made their largest comeback in 50 years vs. Cincinnati on the road in Week 2 at noon on ESPN2, bringing in 304,000 viewers. Pitt vs. Kent State in the season opener in Week 1 at noon on ESPNU saw 83,000 viewers tune in.
Pitt is now 5-0, which is their best start to a season since they had the same record in 1991. They also finished undefeated in non-conference play, which was the first time they ever acheived that since joining the Big East in that 1991 season, after historically playing as an independent previously.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein completed 25-of-42 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns to one interception. He also led the Panthers on the ground with 10 rushes for 76 yards and one touchdown, giving him four scores in the victory over the Tar Heels.
Junior running back Desmond Reid finished with 18 carries for 55 yards, but 11 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown, earning himself ACC Receiver of the Week honors.
Pitt has two more nationally televised games coming up, both at home and on ESPN. They face ACC newcomer Cal on Oct. 12 at 3:30 p.m. and rival Syracuse on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
