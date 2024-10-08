Pitt QB Eli Holstein Earns Major Walter Camp Recognition
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein continues to receive recognition from top awards this season, after a great performance in the road win vs. North Carolina this past weekend.
The Walter Camp Award named Holstein their Offensive Player of the Week, recognizing him as the top player in the country. The award recognizes the best college football player at the end of the season, with FBS head coaches and sports information directors (SIDs) voting on who should win.
Holstein completed 25-of-42 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns to one interception. He also led the Panthers on the ground with 10 rushes for 76 yards and one touchdown, giving him four scores in the victory.
He had two incredible long throws to senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield of 43 yards that set up the opening field goal and 46 yards that led to the first touchdown of the second half.
Holstein also consistently targeted junior running back Desmond Reid, who led the Panthers with 11 catches for 155 yards a touchdown vs. the Tar Heels.
The 381 yards is the most for a Pitt freshman quarterback in a single game, breaking the record of 366 yards that Alex Van Pelt set against then ranked No. 9 rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in a 31-31 tie in Morgantown on Sept. 30, 1989.
Holstein has also completed three touchdown passes in his first five games of the season, the first Pitt quarterback to do so in program history.
He is also the first Pitt freshman quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards in four games since Van Pelt did it in 1989 and to have a 5-0 record since Dan Marino did in 1979.
Holstein is one of nine players for Pitt to win this award, including quarterbacks Nathan Peterman, Tom Savage and Tyler Palko, running backs Ray Graham, Israel Abanikanda and Darrin Hall, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and linebacker Scott McKillop.
Three Panthers have won the Walter Camp Award, including running back Tony Dorsett in 1976, who also won the Heisman, linebacker Hugh Green in 1980, who also won the Maxwell and Lombardi Awards, plus wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald in 2003, who also won the Biletnikoff Award.
He also received recognition from the Davey O'Brien Award, as they named him one of the eight best quarterbacks in the country in the win, plus his fifth ACC Rookie of the Week honor.
