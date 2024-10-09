Jeff Capel Updates Pitt's Key Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers basketball head coach Jeff Capel heads into his seventh season at the helm with some injuries to deal with.
The most recent injury was to incoming freshman guard Amsal Delalic from Bosnia & Herzegovina, who hurt his shooting hand on Sept. 25 and the program announced he would stay out for six weeks.
That six weeks marks the first week of November, which means he'll miss the season opener vs. Radford on Nov. 4 and most likely the second game against Murray State on Nov. 8, both at home.
Capel said that Delalic is working on his conditioning and staying in good shape, but still can't deal with the physicality of the game yet. He hopes to get him back soon and that Delalic's next visit to the doctor is a positive one.
"Well, I mean, he'll be able to play. I mean, the one thing with the hand, is that, he can do everything. He can run, he can continue to do a lot of stuff. It is his shooting hand, so he's not able to do that, but as far as the running and conditioning part, he's able to do everything he can with that. It's just the physicality, the playing.
"You know, they say six weeks, we're hoping it's not. We're hoping it heals a little bit quicker than that. We'll get an update every week. I think it's Thursday when he goes back to the doctor to see how it's healing. Hopefully he's a fast healer."
Redshirt freshman forward Papa Amadou Kante suffered a season-ending knee injury prior to the start of last season.
Capel praised Kante for his improved play and said he is playing great right now. He wants to see how Kante does with getting over the mental troubles that come with a serious injury. He also added that Kante practiced the past two days at full capacity and that he is fully cleared.
"Papa's a freshman as far as playing is concerned and he's gotten a lot better from when we saw him last when he got hurt last September. He looks so much more comfortable out there and with each day, he's getting mentally stronger.
"The final with that injury is the mental, every day. Like today, he was unbelievably competitive and that's his nature, that's who he is, but it was great to see that come out because then he's not thinking about his knee. He's not worried about how he lands. That was really cool to see."
Junior forward Jorge Diaz Graham suffered an ankle injury and elected to get surgery in early February, which ended his season. He also underwent surgery in late May to repair a core muscle injury that put him out another eight weeks.
Capel said back in August that Diaz Graham had full clearance for his ankle injury, but that he still worked to get clearance for the core muscle injury.
George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now reported that Diaz Graham received clearance for that injury to participate in 5-on-5 drills and other activities.
"He's looked really good," Capel said on Diaz Graham. "He's talented, he's getting his legs back under him, as far as getting in game-condition, playing condition, instead of just drill work and skill work. He's talented and he's done a nice job for us."
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt QB Eli Holstein Earns Major Walter Camp Recognition
- Former Pitt LB Back in Transfer Portal
- Pitt Projected to Face Powerhouse Program in Bowl Game
- No. 1 Pitt Men's Soccer Defeats No. 6 Denver
- Pitt Volleyball Still No. 1 Ranked Team
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt