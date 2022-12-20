Pitt Will Need Young Edge Rusher to Step Up Following Opt-Outs

After a slew of opt-outs and transfers, the Pitt Panthers are looking forward to an early look at their young defenders.

PITTSBURGH -- As the Sun Bowl against No. 18 UCLA draws even closer, the Pitt Panthers are decidedly thin at defensive end. John Morgan is in the transfer portal, Deslin Alexandre declared for the NFL Draft and will sit out and the Habakkuk Baldonado's health is still being evaluated.

So the Panthers will need to rely upon young and largely unproved players at that position to pull off an upset of the Bruins. But head coach Pat Narduzzi is relishing this opportunity to see if anyone can separate themselves heading into the offseason and spring practices.

"They’re all going to have opportunities and we’re going to find out if it’s a springboard into 2023, especially at that defensive end spot,” Narduzzi said.

There will be a mix of veterans in - redshirt senior Chris Maloney and redshirt junior Bam Brima are not starters but are valuable depth pieces that will get the chance to show what they're made of.

Narduzzi also identified some younger players that are in the mix to take on larger roles when the team travels El Paso, Texas for their postseason game. Junior Dayon Hayes - who recorded four tackles for loss and three sacks in the regular season finale against Miami - leads the group. Narduzzi is hoping Hayes can make a major leap and become the "special" player the coaches think he is.

Freshmen Jimmy Scott and Samuel Okundola are two more candidates for playing time after playing well throughout the year on the scout team. Sophomore Nakhi Johnson, a former four-star recruit from West Mifflin High School in Pittsburgh has been quickly rising up the depth chart as well.

Narduzzi said the players are just as excited as the coaches to see what this reloaded defensive line can do. Against a good team, young Panthers will get to perform an early audition for the 2023 season.

“They’re fired up," Narduzzi said. "Everybody’s looking for that opportunity. ... There are going to be a lot of opportunities for guys to go play and we’re going to see if it’s a springboard to next season. So it’s a great opportunity and as coaches, that’s what we look forward to.”

