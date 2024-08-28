All Three Pitt Draft Picks Make NFL Rosters
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had three players earn selections in the 2024 NFL Draft and all three of those players made the 53-man roster for their respective teams.
All NFL teams had to cut down their rosters to 53 players by the 4:00 p.m. deadline on Aug. 27, meaning numerous players across the league missed out on a chance for a roster spot. Many of these players will likely sign to practice squads, but not everyone will have that chance.
Matt Goncalves
The Indianapolis Colts traded up to select Pitt offensive tackle Matt Goncalves with the No. 79 overall pick in the third round.
Goncalves committed to Pitt in the Class of 2019 out of Eastport-South Manor high school in Manorville, N.Y. Pitt was his only Power 5 offer, as he received other Group of 5 offers and FCS offers.
He redshirted in 2019 and then played in nine games in 2020, starting the final three games at left tackle. He played in 13 games in 2021, starting five games at right tackle, serving a role in helping Pitt win their first ACC Championship in school history.
Goncalves started all 13 games in 2022, culminating in a victory in the Sun Bowl, with eight starts at right tackle and five starts at left tackle, earning Second Team All-ACC honors.
He started the first three games of 2023 at left tackle, but would suffer a season-ending injury against rival West Virginia in Week 3.
Bub Means
The New Orleans Saints drafted talented Pitt wide receiver Bub Means with the 170th overall pick in the fifth round.
Means started off at Tennessee as a defensive back, played four games to preserve a redshirt and transferred to Louisiana Tech. He transitioned to wide receiver while there and made 22 catches for 430 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.
He then transferred to Pitt and spent the past two seasons there, catching 68 passes for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns, the second-highest yardage total of any Pitt pass-catcher over that span. While those numbers might not come as elite to many, he excelled inspite of some of the worst Pitt quarterback play in recent memory.
His performance at the NFL Combine gave scouts a chance to see his talents, running the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds and the 10-yard split in 1.55 seconds, as well as a 39.5 inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-2 broad jump.
M.J. Devonshire
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Pitt Panthers cornerback M.J. Devonshire with the No. 229 pick in the Seventh Round.
Devonshire started out his collegiate career at Kentucky in 2019, but transferred to Pitt after two seasons there. The Aliquippa native returned home for the next three seasons, playing in 38 games, missing just one and starting 18 games at cornerback the past two seasons.
He finished his time with the Panthers with 83 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, and 21 pass breakups, while earning All-ACC punt returner honors in 2022.
He also earned Second Team All-ACC honors in 2023 at cornerback. Devonshire finished tied for first in the ACC with 14 passes defended and in second place with 1.17 passes defended per game. Devonshire also caught four picks, second-best in the ACC, including returning one 86 yards for a touchdown vs. then-ranked No. 14 Louisville, that helped set up the 38-21 upset on Oct. 14.
