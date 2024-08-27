Raiders Cut Former Pitt Starting QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Las Vegas Raiders cut former Pitt Panthers starting quarterback Nathan Peterman, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Peterman starred for Pitt from 2015-16 after transferring from Tennessee, giving the program two great seasons. His 2015 season saw him complete 193-of-314 passes for 2,287 yards and 20 touchdowns to eight interceptions, helping Pitt to an 8-5 record in head coach Pat Narduzzi's first season.
He would improve in his final season, completing 185-of-306 passes, 60.5%, 2,855 yards, 27 touchdowns to seven interceptions and helped Pitt have their highest scoring offense in program history, 40.9 points per game in 2016.
Those 27 passing touchdowns rank fifth most for a Pitt quarterback in a season, while his five touchdowns against Clemson rank tied for fifth most in a game in program history. His 5,142 passing yards and 47 passing touchdowns rank ninth and seventh most for a quarterback in Pitt history, respectively.
The Buffalo Bills drafted him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. Peterman’s most notable NFL game is him throwing five interceptions in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 of the 2017 season.
After the Bills named him as starter to begin 2018 season, he once again performed poorly. He completed five of 18 passes, threw two interceptions and posted a 0.0 quarterback rating in a Week 1, 47-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
The Bills benched him, and he only appeared in two more games the rest of the season. He then spent time from 2018-21 with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, spending most of his time on the practice squad. He contributed in one game in a blowout loss in 2020 in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons, completing three of five passes.
Peterman spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears, and would make a start in Week 17 in 2022. He completed 11-of-19 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown in a 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home.
He signed with the New Orleans Saints back in March, but they terminate his contract on Aug. 2. He also signed with the Raiders back on Aug. 13, spending just two weeks with the franchise.
Peterman joins a number of other Pitt players that lost their NFL roster spot, as the Bills cut quarterback Ben DiNucci, the Indianapolis Colts released quarterback Kedon Slovis, the Jacksonville Jaguars cut safety Erick Hallett II and the New York Jets released defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman.
