Pitt Guard Returns From Injury vs. Texas A&M
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers get back one of their main starters ahead of an important matchup vs. Texas A&M at the Petersen Events Center.
The Panthers announced that sophomore guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings will play vs. the Aggies, after dealing with a lower body injury.
That injury kept Cummigns out of Pitt's 67-66 win over Ohio State on Nov. 28 and their 83-75 loss to mid-major foe Quinnipiac on Nov. 23, both at home.
Cummings also missed the 78-66 home win over Eastern Michigan on Nov. 10, making it three games he's not played due to injury.
Brandin Cummings' Season So Far
Cummings has started the five other games he's played in this season, averaging 12.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game, while shooting 38.3% from the field, 34.6% from 3-point range and 81.0% from the free throw line.
He started off his season well, scoring 18 points in the 74-59 win over Youngstown State in the season opener on Nov. 3 and then a season-high 19 points in the 78-60 win over Longwood on Nov. 7, both at home.
Cummings hasn't had as much success since then, scoring just seven points in each of their matchups with Big 12 opponents in the 71-49 loss to West Virginia in Morgantown on Nov. 13 and the 77-67 defeat to UCF in the Legends Classic in Daytona Beach, Fla. on Nov. 20.
What Pitt Has Done in Cummings' Place
Senior guard/forward Barry Dunning Jr. took the place of Cummings in the starting lineup the past two games for Pitt and does it again vs. Texas A&M, even with Cummings returning.
Dunning has done well in those two starts, scoring 17 points in the defeat to Quinnipiac and then a season-high 18 points in the win over Ohio State, with most of those points coming in the second half.
Pitt has also relied more on guards in fifth year Damarco Minor and freshman Omari Witherspoon in Cummings' absence, with both playing more minutes.
Sophomore guard Nojus Indrusaitis also has come off the bench and served as a sixth man for the Panthers when needed.
One More Injury to Note
Pitt isn't completely healthy, as redshirt sophomore forward Papa Amadou Kante will miss the game vs. Texas A&M with knee inflammation.
The Panthers didn't give an update to how long Amadou Kante could miss and he was dressed in street clothes during warm ups.
Amadou Kante had played in the previous eight games for Pitt this season, averaging 2.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game.
