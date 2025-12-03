Pitt Falls Late in Defeat to Texas A&M
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers got a late run that could've given them a statement win, but a late collapse saw them fall 81-73 to Texas A&M in the ACC/SEC Challenge in the Petersen Events Center.
Pitt falls to 5-4 on the season and makes it four of the past six games they've lost, including 71-49 to West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va. on Nov. 13, 77-67 to UCF in the Legends Classic in Daytona Beach, Fla. on Nov. 20 and 83-75 to mid-major program Quinnipiac at home on Nov. 23.
Texas A&M improves to 7-2 on the season and makes it five straight wins, including a 95-59 blowout victory over ACC opponent Florida State, 95-59 in the Battle of the Bay on Nov. 28 in Tampa, Fla.
Pitt Struggles Early, but Makes it a Competitive First Half
Texas A&M was the better team to start out the game, taking leads of 10-1 at the under-16 media timeout and 14-5 with 14:05 remaining.
Junior forward Mackenzie Mgbako, plus guards in sophomore Rubén Dominguez and junior Pop Isaacs each made 3-pointers, senior guards Jacari Lane and Marcus Hill made a layup and a free throw, respectively, while graduate forward Rashaun Agee made two free throws to cap the scoring for the Aggies.
The Panthers struggled shooting early on, going 2-for-8 from the field and 0-for-4 from 3-point range.
Pitt bounced back with an 8-0 run that cut the deficit to one point, 14-13, at the 11:48 mark. Guards in sophomore Nojus Indrusaitis and freshman Omari Witherspoon each made a 3-pointer and senior guard/forward Barry Dunning Jr. added a layup.
The remainder of the first half saw the Aggies try and establish leads, but the Panthers responding with a few points to cut the deficit, as they trailed just 35-33 at halftime.
Dunning led Pitt with 10 points, shooting 5-for-6 from the field, which included a sensational alley-oop finish on a layup, a dunk and a putback after an offensive rebound.
Witherspoon and Indrusaitis both scored seven points for the Panthers, while fifth year guard Damarco Minor added six points on two 3-pointers.
Agge led Texas A&M with 11 points, making four shots and adding three free throws.
Texas A&M Takes Contol Early On in Second Half
Pitt started out the second half with two baskets, a dunk from freshman forward Roman Siulepa and a mid-range jumper from Dunning, which gave the home team their first lead of the game at 37-35 after the first minute.
Texas A&M then retook the lead on a 12-2 run, as Lane made a layup, Dominguez made two 3-pointers and then Agee added a layup and a jumper, putting the road team back up 47-39 with 16:06 remaining.
The Aggies then continued their great play, outscoring Pitt 10-6 to go up 57-45 at the under-12 minute media timeout. Dominguez hit another 3-pointer and Agee added three points off of free throws.
Pitt Comes Roaring Back to Take the Lead
Pitt could've let the game get out of control, but instead, got one play that changed everything for them.
Mgbako pushed Indrusaitis after battling for a rebound, which the referees called a technical foul on at the 10:49 mark. Minor made both of his free throws and got Pitt within 10 points.
Dunning then made a layup and Corhen added a hook shot, cutting the deficit to six points and forcing a timeout from the Aggies.
Indrusaitis scored an impressive layup and then Minor hit a step-back 3-pointer, making it a one-point game at the under eight-minute media timeout.
Corhen made two free throws out of the timeout, giving Pitt the lead, and then Indrusaitis hit a 3-pointer, making it a 61-57 lead and completing a 16-0 run for the home team.
Texas A&M struggled massively on offense, as they went six minutes without scoring and missing the eight shots they took during that time.
Texas A&M Goes on Run, Finishes Off Pitt
The Aggies took momentum shortly after the long run from Pitt, going on a 9-4 run and taking a 66-65 lead at the under-four minute media timeout, then extending that to another 9-0 run out of the timeout, making it a 75-65 lead with a minute remaining.
Senior guard Rylen Griffen and Lane scored four points each off two free throws and a layup, Dominguez made two free throws a 3-pointer and Agee capped it off with a 3-pointer.
Pitt got a 3-pointer each from Indrusaitis and Minor, but it wasn't enough in the eight-point defeat.
Players of the Game
Agee led the Aggies with 21 points, making 7-of-14 shots from the floor, while Dominguez came up behind him with 18 points with four 3-pointers.
Lane scored 14 points, making five of eight shots from the field and all four foul shots, while Griffen added nine points.
Texas A&M also shot 20-for-22 from the free throw line, while Pitt made just seven of 11 attempts from the foul line.
Dunning led Pitt with 18 points, while shooting 9-for-14 from the field, and with 12 rebounds, making it his first double-double of the season.
Indrusaitis scored 15 points off the bench and Corhen scored 15 points as well, making six of eight shots from the field. Minor scored 14 points, making four 3-pointers, half of Pitt's points from behind the arc.
Pitt Still Winless in ACC/SEC Challenge
Pitt is now 0-2 in the ACC/SEC Challenge, which replaced the ACC/Big Ten Challenge that they played in nine times following them joining the conference in 2013.
They suffered a massive 90-57 blowout road defeat to Mississippi State on Dec. 4, 2024, then lost to a bad Missouri team, 71-64 on Nov. 28, 2023.
