How to Watch: Pitt vs. Cincinnati
CINCINNATI -- The Pitt Panthers travel to take on their rival in the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium in their first road game of the 2024 season.
Quick Preview
Both teams had awful 2023 seasons, finishing 3-9 overall. Pitt had the worst offense in the ACC in many metrics and Cincinnati won just one game in the Big 12 in their first season in the conference and under head coach Scott Satterfield.
Pitt defeated Kent State in a 55-24 blowout at Acrisure Stadium, thanks to redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein completing 30-of-40 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns.
Cincinnati opened up the season with a 38-20 win over FCS program Towson. Indiana transfer Brendan Sorsby completed 22-of-31 passes for 383 yards and two touchdowns.
Pitt vs. Cincinnati History
Pitt is 8-5 against Cincinnati and won the first seven game of the series, including the first three in the Big East from 2005-07.
The Bearcats won four out of the final five games in conference play with a 28-21 victory at home in 2008 to win their first Big East Title and then coming back from 21 points to win 45-44 at Heinz Field in the de facto Big East Championship in 2009.
Cincinnati also won in last year's meeting between the two teams at Acrisure Stadium, holding off a late Pitt comeback to come out victorious, 27-21.
How to Watch
Pitt and Cincinnati will face off on ESPN2 with a noon kickoff. This game also had a chance to play out on ESPN, but it will broadcast Tulane hosting No. 17 Kansas State instead.
This marks the second of three straight games on national television for the Panthers in their non-conference portion of their schedule. They beat Kent State on ESPNU and will face rival West Virginia on Sept. 14 at home on either ESPN or ESPN2 with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
Odds
Cincinnati are -2.5 point favorites over Pitt, according toFanDuel. To win this bet on Cincinnati, they would need to beat Pitt by at least three points. To win the bet on Pitt, they would have to win the game, or lose the game to Cincinnati by two points on less.
The Bearcats are also -137 and the Panthers are +114 to win for the money line, a wager on the outcome of the game. A bettor would need to place a $137 wager just to win a $100 on the Bearcats, if they come out victorious, and a $100 wager on the Panthers to win would earn the bettor $114.
The over/under is at 59.5 points with -110 odds, meaning a bettor would need to make a wager of $110 to win an extra $100 if they are right about both teams scoring more or less than 59.5 total points in the game.
