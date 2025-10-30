ESPN's 'College GameDay' Announces Guest Picker for Week 10

SI

A former Utah star quarterback will be on set as the guest picker on Saturday.

ESPN's 'College GameDay' has announced its guest picker for Week 10.
ESPN's College GameDay is traveling to Salt Lake City for Saturday's critical Big 12 tilt between No. 17 Cincinnati and No. 24 Utah.

College football's premier Saturday morning pregame show will welcome former Utah star quarterback Alex Smith to the set as the show's guest picker this weekend.

Smith had a long NFL career and has parlayed it into an analyst job with ESPN. But before his professional career both on and off the field, Smith was a star for the Utes, where he played three seasons and completed 66.3% of his passes for 5,203 yards and 47 touchdowns to eight interceptions. His best year came in 2004, where Smith completed 67.5% of his throws for 2,952 yards and 32 touchdowns and just four picks. He finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy race that season before being selected by the 49ers with the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL draft.

College GameDay will be live from Salt Lake City at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday morning.

