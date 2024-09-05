Former Pitt LB May Regret Transfer Decision
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers, along with every college football program, have to work with the transfer portal during the offseason, which will see players leave and others come in.
One player that left Pitt is linebacker Solomon DeShields, who decided to transfer to Texas A&M following the end of spring practices.
DeShields played just four games as a true freshman, but played in 13 in 2021, serving a role on special teams and reserve linebacker as Pitt won their first ACC Championship.
He continued to play mostly on special teams in 2022 but did see more snaps at linebacker, making 19 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
DeShields played his biggest role for the Panthers in 2023, playing in all 12 games and starting 11 at star linebacker, also known as outside linebacker. He only missed one start, as he suffered an injury on the opening kickoff against Wake Forest on the road in Week 8.
He finished the season with 58 tackles, 27 solo, both third best on the team, and had career-highs with eight tackles against rival West Virginia and Virginia Tech. He also had eight tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass defended in 2023.
DeShields is now with the Aggies, but did not play a single snap for them in their season opener loss at home to the then ranked No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
New Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko chose to go with Florida transfer in junior Scooby Williams and sophomore Daymion Sanford at the second linebacker position over DeShields, who is a redshirt senior. Sophomore Taurean York is the No. 1 starter at linebacker for Texas A&M.
Adam Friedman of Rivals wrote about 10 players that might regret their decision to transfer this past offseason. He made sure to include DeShields as a part of that list after not playing against Notre Dame.
"At Pitt, DeShields was one of the more reliable defenders and an important contributor for the defense," Friedman said. "Unless things change quickly, it doesn’t look like DeShields will be seeing the field often in College Station."
Pitt currently has redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis starting at star linebacker this season. Louis led the team with 10 tackles (two solo), including a sack and a tackle for loss.
With Louis playing well for the Panthers and the lack of playing time with the Aggies, it looks like DeShields may wish he stayed in Pittsburgh after all.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- River City Rivalry Should Continue for Pitt, Cincinnati
- Pitt Basketball in Attendance for Top Ohio Recruit
- Pitt’s Damar Hamlin Earns Starting Job With Bills
- Pitt RB Receives National Award Honor
- Pitt Makes Final 3 For 2025 G
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt