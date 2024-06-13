HC Pat Narduzzi Discusses Relationship With Pitt
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi is heading into his 10th season as head coach of the program, serving as one of the most successful in its history.
Narduzzi holds a 65-50 record in his first nine seasons, since starting in 2015, giving him the second most wins in program history. He is also 43-31 in the ACC, which is ranked tied third most wins in the conference with NC State, just behind Clemson and Miami.
He also won two ACC Coastal Division titles in 2018 and in 2021, when they won the ACC Championship and had 10 wins in the regular season for the first time in Pitt history 40 years prior in 1981.
Narduzzi has had many detractors recently, especially for an horrendous 3-9 2023 season, the worst record since the Panthers finished 2-9 in 1998.
Still, what Narduzzi brings to the program is something that the administration desires out of someone in his position: stability and loyalty, especially what transpired prior to him coming there.
Pitt fired head coach Dave Wannstedt after six seasons at head coach from 2005-10 and then endured a number of terrible head coaches.
They hired Mike Haywood from Miami (Ohio), but just two weeks after doing so, they fired him after he he received felony domestic violence charges.
Pitt then hired Todd Graham from Tulsa, who promied to bring in a "high octane offense." Instead, Pitt went 6-6 in 2011 and Graham infamously texted his players his departure for Arizona State, prior to their bowl game.
Paul Chryst took over the Panthers from 2012-14, but the team never won more than six wins in the regular season.
Narduzzi spoke with Wes Durham of the ACC Network about his relationship with Pitt and how it's grown over the time of his tenure.
"I would say because I’m loyal and I think they were looking for some loyalty, that’s where I would start Wes," Narduzzi said. "I think Pitt had a string of, you know, how many different head coaches through the years and the last time they were consistent was when they had the great Dave Wannestadt as head coach and when Dave left till I got here, it’s been nine seasons going on number 10 this year, they haven’t had continuity at the head coaching position and I think we’ve got that now. Last year didn’t go like we wanted it to, but we’ll find out what happens in ‘24."
Narduzzi will look to revamp the program under new offensive coordinator Kade Bell and his spread offense, while he'll continue to make sure his defense stays strong and sturdy, so the program returns to winning ways this season and in the future.
