Pitt Men's Soccer Adds Right Back from Denmark
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers added another player of Scandinavian heritage to their men's soccer program, as they look to build the roster ahead of the 2024 season.
The program announced the signing of Lasse Dahl, a right back who hails from Vildbjerg, Denmark.
Dahl played this past season for Holstebro Boldklub, a team in the Danish Third Division, the fourth tier on the Denmark soccer pyramid. He also previously played for AC Horsens in the Danish 1st Division, the second tier on the Denmark soccer pyramid, at the U19 level.
While his main position is at right back, Dahl also plays at centre-back and defensive midfielder, giving him a chance to play at a number of positions going forward.
He'll likely compete with Dayton transfer in junior defender Casper Svendby for time at right back, but he'll have a number of opportunities for minutes throughout the 2024 season.
He is the third addition in the past week for Pitt men's soccer, along with Drexel transfer midfielder Antonio Illuminato from Italy and German centre forward Tim Baierlein.
Dahl is the second Danish player on the Panthers, along with senior midfielder Casper Grening. He is also the fourth Scandinavian player on the Panthers, with sophomore forward Albert Thorsen and Svendby both from Norway.
The other international players on the roster now include Colombian midfielders in graduate student Felipe Mercado and sophomore Santiago Ferreira, plus seniors in midfielder Guilherme Feitosa from Brazil and defender Mateo Maillefaud from France.
Pitt also added three transfers prior to the start of the spring season, including Grening from Kentucky, Svendby from Dayton and sophomore midfielder Logan Oliver from Indiana.
The Panthers made it to the NCAA Tournament last season for the fifth straight time under head coach Jay Vidovich, but lost in the First Round.
Vidovich has transformed the program since taking over in 2016, bringing them from the worst ACC program to three straight Elite Eights from 2020-22. He'll hope that these additions will bring Pitt back to competing for a National Title.
Pitt Men’s Soccer Roster 2024
Graduate: 1 year of eligibility
Midfielder Felipe Mercado
Midfielder Antonio Illuminato (Drexel)
Senior: 1 year of eligibility
Forward Luis Sahmkow
Midfielder Michael Sullivan
Midfielder Guilherme Fetiosa
Midfielder Luka Kozomara
Midfielder Casper Grening (Kentucky)
Defender Mateo Maillefaud
Junior: 2 years of eligibility
Midfielder Mateo Stoka
Defender Noah Hall
Defender Jackson Gillman
Defender Casper Svendby (Dayton)
Redshirt Sophomore: 3 years of eligibility
Forward Eben McIntyre
Goalkeeper Cabral Carter
Sophomore: 3 years of eligibility
Forward Zahir Dyke
Forward Albert Thorsen
Forward Massimo Murania
Forward Alex Hauskrecht (Walk-On)
Midfielder Santiago Ferreira
Midfielder Logan Oliver (Indiana)
Defender Ameer Abdullah
GK Jack Moxom
GK Eli Mumford
GK Kyle Durham
Freshman 4 years of eligibility
Forward Tim Baierlein
Midfielder/Defender Owen Christopher
Defender Laase Dahl
Mason Dancy
