Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Nearing Hot Seat
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers football team is coming off a disastrous 2023 campaign. Finishing 3-9, the Panthers had one of their worst offensive seasons in team history. Across college football, they ranked 114th out of 130 FBS teams in yards per game.
After the season was over, offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. was fired, with many seeing this as a positive change.
On the other hand, it lifted a lot of weight off of head coach Pat Narduzzi. While Narduzzi led the Panthers to their first ACC Championship victory and more winning seasons than not, he was able to avoid much of the blame for last season once Cignetti was let go.
This season, however, is different. Pitt enters the year with the 10th easiest FBS schedule according to 247 Sports. With the opening four games being Kent State, Cincinnati, West Virginia, and FCS Youngstown State, the Panthers will not have tough competition to begin the year.
With three of the first four games at home, there are no excuses remaining for the Panthers. Now with what looks to be improved quarterback play in Nate Yarnell and Eli Holstein, they must make a quick impact to start the year.
With the hiring of FCS offensive whiz Kade Bell to run the offense, the spotlight returns to Narduzzi. There is no longer the listless offense run by Cignetti to blame for the Panthers struggles. As a rough offseason in the portal occurred, the Panthers must continue to be the defensive stalwarts they've been known to be.
With the season opener being Kent State, who are regarded as being either the second worst or worst FBS team with Kennesaw State, the Panthers should dominate.
If not, Narduzzi's seat immediately becomes burning hot. With the regression that the team has faced since the ACC Championship winning season, fans have been eager for new blood at the head coaching position.
If the Panthers are unable to win three of their first four, which seems very possible, Narduzzi will be one of the coaches most likely to be fired this coming college football season.
That being said, Narduzzi has been able to transform lackluster recruiting classes into winners, with multiple low-rated high school recruits like Calijah Kancey and Sirvocea Dennis becoming defensive leaders and NFL Players.
This season will prove to be a massive turning point for Coach Narduzzi, whether for better or for worse.
