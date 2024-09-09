Pitt Depth Chart vs. West Virginia
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart ahead of the matchup vs. the rival West Virginia Mountaineers at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 14.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Lamar Seymore is not on the depth chart vs. the Mountaineers. Fellow redshirt freshmen in ZIon Fowler-El and Benny Haselrig are behind starter Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. in place of Seymore. This is the only change from last week.
Pitt is 2-0 after a comeback win against Cincinnati on the road last weekend, 28-27, after falling behind 21 points in the third quarter.
West Virginia is 1-1, losing the season opener against Penn State and got their first win of the season against FCS program Albany last weekend.
Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. West Virginia
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach
Running Back
Desmond Reid
Derrick Davis Jr.
Daniel Carter
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Censere "C.J." Lee
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Zion Fowler-El or
Benny Haselrig
Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds
Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Left Tackle
Branson Taylor
Terrence Enos Jr.
Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby
Jason Collier Jr.
Center
Lyndon Cooper
Terrence Moore
Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta
Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Isaiah Montgomery
Defense
Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or
Maverick Gracio
Defensive Tackle
Nakhi Johnson OR
Francis Brewu OR
Anthony Johnson
Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe
Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass
Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson
Money Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles
Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins
Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr.
Cornerback
Ryland Gandy
Tamon Lynum
Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or
Tamarion Crumpley
Specialists
Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess
Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid
Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield
Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter
