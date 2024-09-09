Inside The Panthers

Pitt Depth Chart vs. West Virginia

The Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart vs. the West Virginia Mountaineers.

West Virginia Mountaineers Jaylen Anderson (0) exchange's words with Pittsburgh Panthers Donovan McMillon (3) during the first half at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV on September 16, 2023. / Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed their depth chart ahead of the matchup vs. the rival West Virginia Mountaineers at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 14.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Lamar Seymore is not on the depth chart vs. the Mountaineers. Fellow redshirt freshmen in ZIon Fowler-El and Benny Haselrig are behind starter Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. in place of Seymore. This is the only change from last week.

Pitt is 2-0 after a comeback win against Cincinnati on the road last weekend, 28-27, after falling behind 21 points in the third quarter.

West Virginia is 1-1, losing the season opener against Penn State and got their first win of the season against FCS program Albany last weekend.

Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. West Virginia

Offense

Quarterback 
Eli Holstein
Nate Yarnell
Ty Dieffenbach

Running Back
Desmond Reid
Derrick Davis Jr.
Daniel Carter

Wide Receiver 
Kenny Johnson  
Censere "C.J." Lee 

Wide Receiver 
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Zion Fowler-El or
Benny Haselrig

Wide Receiver
Konata Mumpfield
Daejon Reynolds

Tight End
Gavin Bartholomew
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas 

Left Tackle
Branson Taylor
Terrence Enos Jr. 

Left Guard
Ryan Jacoby 
Jason Collier Jr. 

Center
Lyndon Cooper 
Terrence Moore 

Right Guard
BJ Williams
Ryan Caretta 

Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Isaiah Montgomery 

Defense 

Defensive End
Nate Matlack
Sincere Edwards or 
Maverick Gracio

Defensive Tackle
Nakhi Johnson OR 
Francis Brewu OR
Anthony Johnson

Defensive Tackle
Nick James OR 
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal
Elliott Donald


Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Chief Borders
David Ojiegbe

Star Linebacker
Kyle Louis
Jordan Bass

Mike Linebacker
Brandon George
Keye Thompson

Money Linebacker 
Braylan Lovelace OR
Rasheem Biles

Strong Safety
Donovan McMillon
Cruce Brookins

Free Safety
Javon McIntyre OR
Phillip O'Brien Jr. 

Cornerback 
Ryland Gandy 
Tamon Lynum

Cornerback 
Rashad Battle
Noah Biglow or 
Tamarion Crumpley 

Specialists

Placekicker
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

Punter
Caleb Junko
Cam Guess

Holder
Cam Guess
Caleb Junko

Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula 
Nico Crawford

Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
OR Desmond Reid

Punt Returner
Desmond Reid
Konata Mumpfield

Kickoffs
Ben Sauls
Sam Carpenter

