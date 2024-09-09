Pitt Snap Count vs. Cincinnati Revealed
CINCINNATI -- The Pitt Panthers made an incredible comeback to pull off the late 28-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats in the River City Rivalry at Nippert Stadium.
The win keeps the Panthers undefeated on the season and their first win over the Bearcats since 2010, which was also in Cincinnati. The two teams won't play in the River City Rivalry for the foreseeable future, but the great play late from the Panthers is something their fans won't ever forget.
Pitt Snap Count vs. Cincinnati
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein-72
Running Back
Desmond Reid-52
Derrick Davis Jr.-20
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.-71
Konata Mumpfield-58
Kenny Johnson-43
Censere "C.J." Lee-29
Daejon Reynolds-14
Tight End
Gavin Barthlomew-67
Jake Overman-6
Offensive Lineman
Right Guard BJ Williams-72
Right Tackle Ryan Baer-72
Center Lyndon Cooper-72
Left Tackle Branson Taylor-72
Left Tackle Jason Collier Jr.-69
Center Terrence Moore-3
Defense
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Nate Matlack-67
Jimmy Scott-43
Sincere Edwards-27
Chief Borders-15
Defensive Tackle
Nakhi Johnson-50
Nick James-40
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal-32
Elliot Donald-10
Francis Brewu-9
Linebacker
Kyle Louis-74
Brandon George-54
Braylan Lovelace-42
Rasheem Biles-34
Keye Thompson-22
Jordan Bass-2
Cornerback
Ryland Gandy-67
Rashad Battle-57
Tamon Lynum-30
Safety
Donovan McMillon-68
Javon McIntyre-44
Phillip O'Brien Jr.-40
Cruce Brookins-11
Special Teams
Coverage Team/Defense
Tamon Lynum-19
Rasheem Biles-18
Cruce Brookins-15
Kyle Louis-15
Dylan Bennett-15
Ryland Gandy-14
Nick Lapi-14
Jesse Anderson-13
Donovan McMillon-13
Daniel Carter-12
Javon McIntyre-11
Brandon George-10
Keye Thompson-10
Josh McCarty-9
Malachi Thomas-7
Braylan Lovelace-7
Nate Matlack-7
Derrick Davis Jr.-6
Chief Borders-6
Rashad Battle-6
Nakhi Johnson-5
Ryan Carretta-4
Jimmy Scott-4
Nick James-4
Ryan Baer-4
Terrence Moore-4
Terrence Enos Jr.-4
Jake Overman-4
Branson Taylor-4
Sincere Edwards-3
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal-3
Noah Biglow-3
Gavin Bartholomew-3
Jason Collier Jr.-3
Jordan Bass-2
Phillip O'Brien Jr.-2
Francis Brewu-1
Elliot Donald-1
Lyndon Cooper-1
Kick/Punt Return
Kenny Johnson-6
Desmond Reid-2
Konata Mumpfield-2
Kicker/Punter/Long Snapper
PK Ben Sauls-10
LS Nico Crawford-4
Holder Cam Guess-4
Punter Caleb Junko-3
LS Nilay Upadhyayula-3
The close game between Pitt and Cincinnati meant that the starters got most of the snaps, with less snaps for the backups.
Quarterback Eli Holstein and offensive linemen in left tackle Branson Taylor, center Lyndon Cooper, right guard BJ Williams and right tackle Ryan Baer played all 72 snaps on offense. Jason Collier Jr. took the place of Ryan Jacoby at left guard and played 69 snaps.
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. and Gavin Bartholomew played almost every snap at wide receiver and tight end, respectively.
Nakhi Johnson led the defensive tackles in snaps, while Elliot Donald made his season debut with 10 snaps. Freshman Francis Brewu, who received plenty of plaudits from Pitt coaches over fall camp, made his collegiate debut against Cincinnati.
