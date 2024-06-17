Pitt Linebacker Rated as Top ACC Returner
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost a lot of production on defense from last season, but they have one returner who will play a significant role in 2024.
Redshirt senior linebacker Brandon George is the sole returning linebacker from last season, as Shayne Simon graduated and both Solomon DeShields and Bangally Kamara transferred to Texas A&M and South Carolina, respectively.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) rated George as the fifth highest-graded returner in the ACC that played a minimum 250 snaps, with a grade of 79.7. He is the second highest-graded returner that played in the ACC last season, as three of the other linebackers played outside the conference.
SMU senior Ahmad Walker, Cal senior Teddye Buchanan, Wake Forest Brandon Combs and Stanford redshirt sophomore Jahsiah Galvin rank No. 1-4, respectively, ahead of George. Walker played for SMU in the American, Buchanan for Cal in the Pac-12 and Galvin transferred from FCS program Northern Iowa.
George came to Pitt as a member of the Class of 2019 from Berks Catholic in Reading, Pa. He made 347 tackles and rushed for 2,753 yards and 41 touchdowns at fullback. He also accrued 108 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and an interception during his senior season at middle linebacker.
247Sports rated George as a four-star, the No. 5 recruit in Pennsylvania and No. 19 outside linebacker in his class.
He missed only one game his first three seasons with the program, playing mostly on special teams and as a reserve middle linebacker.
George played more in 2021, appearing in all 14 games as Pitt won the ACC Championship and played in the Peach Bowl. He made 34 tackles (18 solo), five tackles for loss and one pass defended that season.
He would play in only four games of 2022, as he dealt with injury problems throughout the season, allowing him to redshirt to earn an extra year of eligibility.
George played at middle linebacker throughout 2023, while also contributing on special teams. He made 49 tackles (24 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and one pass defended.
He made 10 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss against Florida State in Week 10 at home, both career-highs, while also making nine tackles in the loss to rival West Virginia on the road in Week 3.
The other scholarship linebackers on the Pitt roster include, Ohio transfer/redshirt senior Keye Thompson, redshirt junior Nick Lapi, redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis, sophomores Braylan Lovelace, Jordan Bass and Rasheem Biles and freshmen Cameron Lindsey, Jeremiah Marcelin and Davin Brewton.
Expect Thomspon, Louis, Lovelace, Bass, Biles and one of the freshman to play the most snaps this season at linebacker for the Panthers.
