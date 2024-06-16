Pitt Football Lands 2025 International Offensive Lineman
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers usually stick inside the United States to find their high school recruits, but they found one all the way in Europe that chose to commit this weekend.
Class of 2025 offensive lineman Akram Elnagmi announced that he would join PItt on Sunday, as the program continues to see recruits join during June.
He originally committed to Eastern Michigan, but chose to decommit a day prior before committing to Pitt.
Elnagmi stands at around 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan. He mostly plays at left tackle, but also plays at right tackle, with some experience at guard as well.
He previously played for the Bristol Grammar School for Rugby, before landing at the NFL Academy in London. He is of Sudanese heritage.
He dominates most defensive ends, but also knows how to use his hands to effectively block them, creating time for his quarterback or opening up holes for running backs to exploit. He also moves well for his size and does well on longer plays that require more effort from him.
Elnagmi will join another international player on the Panthers in fellow offensive lineman Moritz Schmoranzer, who hails from Langfeld, Germany. Schmoranzer moved to the United States to play high school football for boarding school in Virginia, North Cross.
Another international player that Pitt fans will remember is defensive end Habbakuk Baldonado, who came from Italy and played for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
He is the 12th overall in the Class of 2025 and the second offensive lineman, along with Shep Turk.
Five of the commitments made their decision following official visits last weekend, along with tight end Max Hunt, athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, linebacker Justin Thompson, wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates, defensive lineman Trevor Sommers and defensive back Elijah Dotson.
With one more big week of official visits next weekend, expect more "Pat signals" from Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, leading to more Class of 2025 commitments for the program.
