LeSean McCoy Praises New Pitt Offer
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers legendary running back LeSean McCoy had an amazing career with the program and continues to support it in the present day.
Pitt secondary coach Archie Collins recently offered Shawn Lee Jr, a quarterback/defensive back in the Class of 2026, who plays for Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg, Pa., where McCoy is from. Lee also mentioned McCoy on Twitter and posted a picture of him playing for Pitt in his offer post.
McCoy took the time to respond, tweeting, "Yea u kno how we do at Pitt lol ball n go straight to the league youngn."
Lee is an excpetional athlete and had a fantastic junior season in 2023. He completed 144-of-215 passes, 67.0%, for 2,256 yards and 26 touchdowns to five interceptions, while rushing 163 times for 1,451 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground at quarterback.
He also made 47 tackles (32 solo), plus five interceptions and one returned for a touchdown at cornerback, where Pitt is looking for him to play in college.
His efforts led Harrisburg to the PIAA Class 6A Semifinals, where they lost to North Allegheny, 24-12.
Lee has great speed and awareness on the field, which helps him to deal with opposing tacklers, but also to make the right decisions at cornerback, breaking up a play or making an interception.
Lee currently holds offers from ACC foe NC State, Iowa State, MAC schools in Akron, Buffalo and Kent State, Old Dominion, James Madison, UConn and FCS offers from Howard and Monmouth. He also visited Penn State, Temple, Florida and UCF for games last season.
He made his official visit to Pitt this weekend and received an offer, making him a priority for the program going forward, as they look to keep the talented recruit in-state for his college years.
McCoy played for Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg, rushing for 2,828 yards and 35 touchdowns as a junior in 2005. He originally committed to Miami, but a coaching change led him to commit to Pitt as a member of the Class of 2007.
He broke out for the Panthers as a true freshman, rushing 276 times for 1,328 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also making 33 receptions for 244 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. His rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2007 rank 10th and seventh best in program history, respectively. He also earned Big East Rookie of the Year and First Team All-Big East honors for his efforts.
McCoy then had an even better season as a sophomore in 2008, with 308 carries for 1,488 yards and 21 touchdowns, plus 32 receptions for 305 yards. His rushing touchdowns rank tied for second in program history with Tony Dorsett in his 1976 Heisman season, while his rushing yards rank seventh best. McCoy earned Second Team All-American and First Team Big East Honors for his work in 2008.
He would depart Pitt for the NFL after rushing for 2,816 yards and 35 touchdowns in two seasons, which rank eighth and third best in a career in program history.
McCoy also had a decorated NFL career, playing 12 seasons, rushing for 11,102 yards and 73 touchdowns, plus 518 receptions for 3,898 yards and 16 touchdowns as well.
He made six Pro Bowls, earned two First Team All-Pro nomations, led the NFL in rushing yards in 2013 and rushing touchdowns in 2011, is a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.
McCoy currently works as a commentator for Fox Sports and is awaiting his turn for his chance to end up in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
