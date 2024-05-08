Inside The Panthers

Pitt QB/TE Phil Jurkovec Gets Shot With Steelers

The former Pitt Panthers passer will get a shot with the local NFL team.

Noah Strackbein

Sep 2, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) warms
Sep 2, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) warms / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers quarterback-turned-tight end Phil Jurkovec is getting a tryout with the local NFL team, being invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp, according to Trib Live's Jerry Dipaola.

Jurkovec was the hometown hero who was set to revive the Panthers offense this past season after transferring from Boston College. The WPIAL star started his career at Notre Dame, then went to play for the Golden Eagles and eventually found his way back home to Pittsburgh.

Unfortunately, it didn't work out. Jurkovec played just six games before being bench, completing just 50% of his passes for 818 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions.

After being benched, there were rumors of the quarterback making the transition to tight end. He never got a chance to showcase those skills during a game, but could get a shot at the NFL level to do so.

It's unknown if he'll be playing quarterback or tight end with the Steelers, but he'll likely test both with three days of practice to earn a spot on the 90-man roster.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for Inside the Panthers and All Steelers, and is the host of All Steelers Talk. A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, years later, he's almost full yinzer. 