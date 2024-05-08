Pitt QB/TE Phil Jurkovec Gets Shot With Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers quarterback-turned-tight end Phil Jurkovec is getting a tryout with the local NFL team, being invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp, according to Trib Live's Jerry Dipaola.
Jurkovec was the hometown hero who was set to revive the Panthers offense this past season after transferring from Boston College. The WPIAL star started his career at Notre Dame, then went to play for the Golden Eagles and eventually found his way back home to Pittsburgh.
Unfortunately, it didn't work out. Jurkovec played just six games before being bench, completing just 50% of his passes for 818 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions.
After being benched, there were rumors of the quarterback making the transition to tight end. He never got a chance to showcase those skills during a game, but could get a shot at the NFL level to do so.
It's unknown if he'll be playing quarterback or tight end with the Steelers, but he'll likely test both with three days of practice to earn a spot on the 90-man roster.
