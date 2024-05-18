Pitt Struggling in Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had a wild second transfer portal following the end of spring practices in mid-April, which some saw as a negative for the program.
Jacey Zembal of Rivals rated all the ACC schools for their incomings and outgoings this second transfer window of the offseason and awarded Pitt a "D" grade.
He wrote that Pitt lost 12 players in the spring portal, despite losing 10, He also noted defensive end Samuel Okunlola as a key loss, despite him transferring to Colorado in the winter portal.
Pitt did lose two starters on the defensive side of the ball in linebacker Solomon DeShields and defensive end Dayon Hayes, who transferred to Texas A&M and Colorado, respectively.
He also mentioned quarterback Christian Vellieux as a key loss, who transferred to Georgia State. This is despite Veilleux losing the starting job to Nate Yarnell last season and the backup spot to Alabama transfer Eli Holstein.
Pitt also lost wide receiver Israel Polk, tight end Cole Mitchell, offesnive linemen Dorien Ford and walk-on George French II and defensive backs in Jahvante Royal and walk-on Dante Caputo. Important to note that none of these players made a serious impact for the program when they played, or if they did.
Despite the losses, Pitt did add players in this second transfer window. This includes defensive backs in special teams ace Josh McCarty from Eastern Michigan and Jaremiah Anglin Jr. from Kentucky, who Zembal marked as a key addition, plus defensive end Chief Borders from Nebraska.
Pitt was one of eight ACC schools to receive a "D" grade, including Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, Stanford, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Miami received the highest grade in the conference with a "A-", SMU received a "B+", Cal and Syracuse both received a "B" and Louisville received a "B-".
