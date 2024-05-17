Bosnian Sharpshooter Commits to Pitt
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have made another big addition to their 2024-25 roster and gave their team a further international flare with a sharpshooter from overseas.
Asmal Delalic, a 6'7 sharpshooter from Europe, announced on Instagram that he had committed to the Panthers following an official visit to Pittsburgh earlier this week. He fills one of the two remaining scholarships Pitt has at its disposal.
Delalic functions as a wing, standing at 6-foot-8, and hails from Bosnia and Herzegovina. He played last season for Boruc Nektar a team in the Bosnia - Division I, where he made appearances in 23 games.
He averaged 23.0 minutes, 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game, respectively, while shooting 43.6% from the field, 41.6% from 3-point range and 79.7% from the foul line.
Delalic turns 21 this July, but since he hasn't played collegiate basketball, he would still have four years left of eligibility. Eurospects also ranks him as the No. 26 player born in 2003 in Europe.
He excels with the ball in his hand, whether it's pulling up from behind the arc or driving through defenders to the hoop for a bucket. He shows no fear anywhere on the court, something that would endear him quickly to Panthers fans if he chooses to commit.
Pitt added two players in the transfer portal so far in Florida State forward Cameron Corhen and Houston guard Damian Dunn. They also lost two players to the portal in forwards Federiko Federiko to Texas Tech and Will Jeffress to Louisiana Tech.
The Panthers will also to replace scoring from last season in star freshman guard Bub Carrington, who departed for the NBA Draft, and All-ACC First-Team forward Blake Hinson, who graduated.
Delalic will provide a scoring punch that the Panthers could definitely use as they try to avenge last season's NCAA Tournament snub.
