New Electric RB Emerging for Pitt
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers could have an exciting new talent on their hands at running back heading into the 2024 season if head coach Pat Narduzzi's correct.
Narduzzi, entering his 10th season as head coach at Pitt, told ESPN's David Hale at the ACC's league meetings in Charlotte, North Carolina that transfer tailback Desmond Reid has been one of the players he's most impressed with following spring ball.
Reid was highlighted frequently by Narduzzi throughout spring practices for his toughness and speed. He arrived with a leg up on some of his teammates after having worked with new offensive coordinator Kade Bell for multiple seasons at Western Carolina. Now he's making waves in his first few months as a Panther. Ried rushed five times for 13 yards in the 2024 spring game back in April.
Reid was tied for the highest Pro Football Focus grade of any running back in the FCS in 2023. He played in just eight games last season but still rushed for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns. Reid has accounted for 2,218 total yards and 18 touchdowns on 292 touches throughout his two seasons at Western Carolina. He was named 2022 SoCon Freshman of the Year and has earned second-team All-SoCon honors twice.
Reid wasn’t the only former Western Carolina Catamount to join the Panthers this offseason - wide receivers Raphael Williams and C.J. Lee are also making the leap from the FCS to the FBS alongside Bell and Reid this season.
