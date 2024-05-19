Pitt RB Named Best Returner in ACC
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers were the worst rushing team in the ACC last season, but have one of the best running backs heading into 2024 that should bolster their ground attack.
Junior Desmond Reid received the highest grade from PFF at 89.1 for returning ACC running backs heading into next season. All of the 10 running backs on the list had to have at minimum 150 snaps.
Reid spent the past two seasons at Western Carolina in the FCS, with 250 carries for 1,723 yards and 17 touchdowns and 42 catches for 495 yards and on touchdown in 18 games.
He rushed 119 times for 826 yards and four touchdowns, while making 21 catches for 212 yards and one touchdown in 10 games as true freshman in 2022. He increased his production this past season as a sophomore, with 131 carries for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns along with 21 catches for 283 yards in just eight games.
Reid's best games last season came when he rushed 18 times for 167 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in a 49-14 victory over The Citadel and then posting a career-high 211 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns in a win over Chatanooga the following week.
He transferred to Pitt this past season, following offensive coordinator Kade Bell to the program. Bell also brought along with him offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau and wide receivers coach JJ Laster to the team as well.
Reid's performance under Bell should provide some excitement for Pitt fans heading into the season, after one of the most absymal offenses in Pitt history this past season.
