Pitt Snap Count vs. North Carolina Revealed

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Pitt Panthers defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium, 34-24, to open their ACC slate with a win and stay undefeated on the season.
The 5-0 start is the best start for the Panthers since 1991 and the win vs. the Tar Heels is the first in Chapel Hill, after losing the seven previous matchups there.
Pitt Snap Count vs. North Carolina
Offense
Quarterback
Eli Holstein-79
Running Back
Desmond Reid-57
Rodney Hammond Jr.-12
Daniel Carter-10
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.-64
Konata Mumpfield-61
Kenny Johnson-46
Censere "C.J." Lee-33
Daejon Reynolds-26
Tight End
Gavin Barthlomew-57
Jake Overman-29
Offensive Lineman
Right Guard BJ Williams-79
Right Tackle Ryan Baer-79
Center Lyndon Cooper-69
Center Terrence Moore-10
Left Guard Ryan Jacoby-65
Left Guard Jason Collier Jr.-14
Left Tackle Branson Taylor-72
Left Tackle Terrence Enos Jr.-7
Defense
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Nate Matlack-51
Jimmy Scott-44
Chief Borders-41
Sincere Edwards-28
Defensive Tackle
Nakhi Johnson-41
Sean FitzSimmons-40
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal-32
Elliot Donald-25
Francis Brewu-13
Linebacker
Kyle Louis-72
Brandon George-68
Rasheem Biles-61
Braylan Lovelace-21
Keye Thompson-13
Jordan Bass-11
Cornerback
Ryland Gandy-71
Rashad Battle-66
Tamon Lynum-24
Tamarion Crumpley-3
Safety
Donovan McMillon-75
Javon McIntyre-50
Cruce Brookins-37
Phillip O'Brien Jr.-15
Special Teams
Coverage Team/Defense
Dylan Bennett-14
Nick Lapi-14
Josh McCarty-14
Jesse Anderson-12
Donovan McMillon-12
Tamon Lynum-11
Kyle Louis-11
Ryland Gandy-11
Malachi Thomas-11
Javon McIntyre-10
Brandon George-10
Chief Borders-10
Rasheem Biles-9
Cruce Brookins-9
Jordan Bass-9
Daniel Carter-8
Ryan Carretta-6
Ryan Baer-6
Terrence Moore-6
Terrence Enos Jr.-6
Jake Overman-6
Branson Taylor-6
Jason Collier Jr.-6
Jake Overman-6
Keye Thompson-5
Braylan Lovelace-5
Derrick Davis Jr.-5
Jeremiah Marcelin-5
David Ojiegbe-5
Rashad Battle-4
Shadarian Harrison-3
Sean FitzSimmons-3
Nakhi Johnson-3
Isaiah "Ghost" Neal-3
Gavin Bartholomew-3
Tamarion Crumpley-2
Francis Brewu-1
Kick/Punt Return
Kenny Johnson-8
Censere "C.J." Lee-3
Daejon Reynolds-2
Kicker/Punter/Long Snapper
PK Ben Sauls-13
LS Nico Crawford-6
Holder Cam Guess-6
Punter Caleb Junko-3
LS Nilay Upadhyayula-3
Junior running back Rodney Hammond had 12 snaps in his first game back from reinstatement. The program announced prior to the season that he was ineligible to play in 2024, but found out he was eligible for the previous game last week.
Redshirt sophomore Sean FitzSimmons made his first action and start of the season at defensive tackle, with 40 snaps. He missed the first four games of the season with an injury.
Sophomore Braylan Lovelace returned for the Panthers and started at Money linebacker with 21 snaps, but fellow sophomore Rasheem Biles played much more often with 61 snaps. Sixth year Keye Thompson missed the past two games, but came back vs. the Tar Heels, with 11 snaps.
Redshirt freshman defensive back Cruce Brookins had 37 snaps at safety, as senior Phillip O'Brien Jr. sat out the first half vs. UNC due to a suspension that he had from the Youngstown State game in Week 4 for a targeting penalty.
