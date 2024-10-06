Pitt vs. Cal TV Channel Announced
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will battle ACC newcomer in the Cal Golden Bears in Week 7 in their conference home opener at Acrisure Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 in front of nationally televised audience.
ESPN.com has the Pitt vs. Cal matchup listed for ESPN. The ACC released the kickoff time prior and that the matchup would play on either ESPN or the ACC Network, but they'll get ESPN, while Virginia will host Louisville in the 3:30 p.m. slot on the ACC Network.
This is the first ESPN broadcast for Pitt this season and the fifth nationally televised broadcast in their first six games. They had a chance to play on ESPN three times prior, vs. Cincinnati on the road in Week 2, against rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in Week 3 and vs. North Carolina in Week 6, but ended up on ESPN2 instead.
Pitt also played on ESPNU in their blowout win vs. Kent State in the season opener in Week 1. They'll also face off against rival Syracuse on Oct. 24 in Week 9 on ESPN, since that is the ACC Thursday night game.
The only game the Panthers didn't play on a nationally televised broadcast was their 73-17 domination of FCS opponent, the Youngstown State Penguins in Week 4 at home, which was on streaming (ESPN+/ACCNX).
Cal is 3-2 on the season and 0-2 in the ACC. They won their first three matchups against FCS opponent UC Davis, 31-13 on Aug. 31 at home, traveled to take down Auburn on Sept. 7, 21-14, and then dominated San Diego State, 31-10 on Sept. 14.
They would lose on the road to Florida State on Sept. 21, 14-9, and then blew a 35-10 lead midway through the third quarter to No. 8 Miami at home in primetime, losing 39-38 on a last minute touchdown.
The Golden Bears hosted College Gameday for the first time vs. the Hurricanes and will stay on national television for a second straight weekend.
Pitt and Cal have played each other five times, with Pitt holding a 3-2 series lead. This will serve as the first matchup between the two schools in almost 60 years.
They faced off in a home-and-away in the 1950s, with Pitt winning the first matchup, 27-7, at Pitt stadium in their 1955 home opener and Cal getting the 14-0 victory in 1956 in Berkeley, Calif.
The Panthers and Golden Bears played again a home-and-away in the early 1960s. The Panthers won both games, including a tight 26-24 victory on the road in 1962 and then a convincing, 35-15 victory at home in 1963.
Cal won the final matchup between both schools at home in 1966, 30-15, as Pitt would finish with a poor 1-9 record that season.
