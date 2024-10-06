Pitt Sets Historic Start to Season
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Pitt Panthers defeated North Carolina 34-24 at Kenan Memorial Stadium, continuing their undefeated 2024 season.
Pitt is now 5-0, which is their best start to a season since they had the same record in 1991. They also finished undefeated in non-conference play, which was the first time they ever acheived that since joining the Big East in that 1991 season, after historically playing as an independent previously.
They blewout Kent State 55-24 in the season opener at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 31. They then made two comebacks, down 21 midway through the third quarter to take down Cincinnati, 28-27, on the road in the River City Rivalry on Sept. 7, and down 10 with five minutes remaining, with two late touchdown drives to defeat rival West Virginia at home on Sept. 14.
Pitt also dominated FCS opponent Youngstown State 73-17, the first game they scored more than 70 points since they defeated another FCS opponent, New Hampshire, 77-7 on Sept. 25, 2021 at home.
The 1991 season saw them dominate their first three opponents, 34-3 vs. WVU in Morgantown in Week 1, and then Southern Miss, 35-14, in Week 2 and Temple, 26-7, in Week 3, both at Pitt Stadium.
Pitt would defeat Minnesota in a close 14-13 matchup on ABC in Week 5 and then fended off Maryland in a 24-20 win at home in Week 6.
The No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish served as the first loss, dominating the then No. 12 ranked Panthers in Week 7 at Notre Dame Stadium on NBC.
Pitt finished the season with five losses in their last six games, enduring close defeats to two ranked opponents in No. 24 Syracuse at home in Week 8, 31-27, and No. 20 East Carolina, 24-23 on the road.
They would also suffer a big defeat on the road to Boston College, 38-12 in Week 9, before ending the losing streak with a 22-17 win at home in Week 10. Pitt finished the season with a 32-20 loss to No. 6 Penn State in Week 13 on the road, holding a disappointing record of 6-5.
This Pitt team appears more equipped to keep the winning going. Redshirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein has thrown for three touchdowns in his first five starts, junior running back Desmond Reid is turning into the team's best receiver in some games and the offense is one of the strongest in the country.
Holstein has enjoyed the great start, but the mindset is still to win each week and not focus too much on the past.
“We mention it here and there," Holstein said. "It’s a big deal, obviously. You’re making history. Growing up, you dream of making history for your school and football and everything like that. Our goal is to just make a play, do what we’re supposed to do and go 1-0 every week and that stuff’s gonna come."
Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Sean FitzSimmons made his first start of the season after sitting out the first four games injured. He provided pressure on the line when he played and made a difference as the Panthers stopped the Tar Heels on four of their six fourth down attempts.
FitzSimmons also played for nearby Central Valley High School in Monaca, Pa. in Beaver County and has spent his entire life as a Pitt fan. Now playing for them and back on the field, it means the world to him to have this start to the season and hopes it will continue.
“It’s great," FitzSimmons said. "I’ve been a Pitt fan most of my life. My grandpa, he’d take me to so many Pitt games. He had season tickets. I’ve been a Pitt fan and when I’m able to be here and be 5-0, it’s an unreal feeling."
The win also was the first ever for the Panthers on the road vs. the Tar Heels, losing their previous seven matchups in Chapel Hill. Head coach Pat Narduzzi praised his team for that achievement, but also didn't discuss it much to them, since it's a different year and this is a different Panthers team.
"As you guys know, first time we came down here and got a win in Chapel Hill, so that’s huge," Narduzzi said. "Just a big time win. I didn’t say anything to our kids because it’s a different year, it’s 2024 and our kids fought hard. Great effort."
Pitt faces off against ACC newcomer Cal next weekend at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, where they'll look to continue their great start into conference play and make a run at the ACC title.
