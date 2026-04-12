Ranking the Most NFL-Ready Pitt Prospects

PITTSBURGH — The 2026 NFL Draft is set to descend on Pittsburgh’s North Shore from April 23-25, with the Pitt Panthers football team having a group of players hoping to hear their names called to join the next level of football.

That being said, the team’s NFL ready talent is not near the level of years past, with only one sure draft pick in Kyle Louis.

There are four Pitt Pro Day participants that have a true shot at NFL rosters, and I have listed them in order of NFL readiness.



4. Raphael "Poppi" Williams

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. (5) catches a touchdown pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Williams was responsible for the most production of any Pitt wide receiver in 2025, just ahead of outgoing transfer Kenny Johnson. With 701 yards and seven touchdowns, it was expected that Williams would get more looks than he has this cycle. He was not invited to any of the senior bowl games, as far as is publicly available, then was present but not participating at Pitt's Pro Day with the exception of the bench press. With that in mind, he may get some looks but scouts will have their causes for concern despite healthy production in 2025.

3. Deuce Spann

Nov 1, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Deuce Spann (7) scores a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Spann is an interesting prospect when it comes to the NFL, because the production was not near the level of NFL prospects at any point in his five year collegiate career. That being said, the former quarterback turned wide receiver had an excellent Pro Day, with his 4.39 40-yard dash and 38-inch vertical jump leading participants in both categories. His athleticism alone should get him some looks, with possible undrafted free agent upside due to his physical traits.

2. Desmond Reid

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs after catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Reid's potential had plenty of the scouts at Pitt's Pro Day festivities excited to see what he could do, as his talent shone through during his two seasons at Pitt. Despite the on field production, Reid's below-average 40-yard dash time coupled with his 5-foot-6 frame and injury history is a major concern that has likely pushed him outside of team's draft boards. He is quite likely to get a look as an undrafted free agent, but it is certainly a tougher path than what was expected a couple months ago.

1. Kyle Louis

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) is sacked by Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Louis is the only player who is a certainty to be selected when the NFL Draft is all said and done. The two time All-ACC honoree and 2024 All-American did not slow down in 2025, and it shows with mock drafts having him with a Day 2 projection as it currently stands. Louis is certainly one of the more interesting draft prospects out of Pitt in years, with size concerns having him project as a safety at the next level despite not officially taking any defensive back snaps while playing at Pitt.

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