Pitt's Desmond Reid Talks Overcoming Injuries at NFL Combine

Former Pitt Panthers running back Desmond Reid had his press conference at the NFL Combine as he aims for the NFL Draft. Reid talked about his past injuries, size and teams he has talked with.

Reid was asked about the injuries he dealt with in his senior season.

"It was tough, especially coming off the season I had the year before," Reid said. "But I just kept pushing. Being there for the team, I got through it."

Reid dealt with multiple injuries in his last season with the Panthers. He was first injured in the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia. He returned a few games later for his best game of the season against Florida State, but was re-injured in the matchups against NC State and Notre Dame.

Reid played in just seven games during the 2025 season after playing in almost every game the previous year.

Reid was still able to put up numbers through his games played. Reid rushed for 278 yards, recieved for 317 yards and scored five touchdowns. Reid has not fumbled the ball once in his college career.

The 2024 season is what really put Reid's name on the map. In his fist season as a transfer to Pitt, Reid put up 966 rushing yards, 579 receiving yards and ten touchdowns. It's no question why he made All-ACC.

Fit in the NFL

Just like the other Panther participating in the combine, Kyle Louis, Reid was asked about his size and how it would translate to the NFL. Reid stands at 5'8 and 175 pounds; he will get his official Combine measurements over the weekend.

"A lot of people like to talk about my size. But there's been guys in the league who win at my size," Reid said. "When I go out, I play like a big guy. I don't play like my size, I play for my team."

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs after catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Potential Teams

When asked about the teams Reid has talked to, he listed the Cowboys, Vikings, Seahawks, Rams, Chiefs, Dolphins, Lions, Buccanears and Jaguars. Most of these teams were in the playoffs or at least have playoff-level talent. Reid could raise the ceiling of a team that already has a good structure.

Reid's Combine performance could do a lot to help his draft stock. His 40-yard dash should be especially looked at to see just how quick he is.

When asked if he has ever raced his former teammate Kyle Louis, Reid just laughed and replied "oh yeah...it's no race."

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!