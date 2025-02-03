Seahawks Hire Former Pitt QB as Coach
PITTSBURGH — A former Pitt Panthers quarterback earned himself another job in the NFL, as he looks to move up in his coaching career.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the Seattle Seahawks are hiring Andrew Janocko as their new quarterbacks coach.
Janokco hails from Clearfield, Pa., about 120 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. He starred for Clearfield High School, leading them to a pair District 9 championships and PIAA Class AAA playoff berths. He also passed for 1,947 yards, while throwing 13 touchdowns and rushing for five scores as well for 18 total touchdowns.
He walked-on at Pitt in the Class of 2007, and after redshirting his true freshman season, he served as the program's primary holder for the following three seasons, 2008-10. He would earn a scholarship following his junior season, honoring him for his work with the team.
Janocko then went right into coaching following his time at Pitt, with Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano hiring him as a graduate assistant in 2011.
He then followed Schiano to the NFL, when he took over as Tampa Bay Buccaneeers head coach, and worked for the next two seasons as an offensive quality control coach, before the franchise fired Schiano.
Janocko went back to the college ranks for the 2014 season, working at then Division II program Mercyhurst as their quarterbacks coach.
He returned to the NFL, with the Minnesota Vikings hiring him as an offensive quality control coach in 2015.
Janocko spent seven seasons in total with the Vikings, staying in the same role for 2016, working as an assistant offensive line coach in 2017 and 2019, co-offensive line coach in 2018, wide receivers coach in 2020 and quarterbacks coach in 2021.
The Chicago Bears hired Janocko as their quaterbacks coach in 2022. He worked two seasons with the team, before they fired him following the conclusion of the 2023 season.
Janocko served as the quarterbacks coach for the New Orleans Saints this past season and will now look to improve in that role with the Seahawks in 2025.
He rejoins Klint Kubiak, who is now the Seahawks offensive coordinator. The two worked together with the Vikings from 2019-21 and last season with the Saints.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Preview: Pitt Starts Final Season Stretch vs. Virginia
- Pitt Falls in NET Rankings After Tough Loss
- New Pitt Kicker Excited for Great Opportunity
- Pitt Misses On Notre Dame Transfer
- Pitt Football 2025 QB Recruit Earns Four-Star Rating
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt