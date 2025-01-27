Former Pitt OT Named to Pro Bowl
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pitt Panthers player is headed to the Pro Bowl after a great showing in the 2024 season.
The Minnesota Vikings announced that offensive tackle Brian O'Neill earned a spot at the 2025 NFL Pro Games. O'Neill was an alternate selection and will replace fellow offensive tackle Lane Johnson, who is preparing for the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.
There is no Pro Bowl game anymore, with the first few events on Jan. 30 and then more on Feb. 2, including 7-on-7 flag football.
O'Neill hails from Wilmington, Del. and played as a two-way standout, at both tight end and defensive end for Salesianum School.
He made 33 catches for 614 yards, 18.6 yards per reception, and eight touchdowns, while recording 45 tackles, five sacks, 13 pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as a senior in 2013, helping his team to a 11-1 record and a state championship.
O'Neill also starred at basketball, averaging 13.5 points and 8.2 rebounds, helping Salesianum to a 22-2 record and a DIAA Title and earning Delaware Boys Basketball Player of the Year honors. He also lettered in lacrosse.
He was a three-star tight end recruit in the Class of 2014 and committed to Pitt, his only Power Five offer.
O'Neill redshirted the 2014 season and switched from tight end to offensive tackle ahead of the 2015 season, with an injury to Jaryd Jones-Smith. This move benefitted O'Neill, who started the final 12 games of the season.
He would start all 13 games in the 2016 season at right tackle for the Panthers. He also managed to score two touchdowns, including a throwback lateral that went for a 24-yard score vs. Georgia Tech and then a five-yard score on an end-around play vs. Virginia Tech.
O'Neill earned SB Nation's 2016 "Piesman Trophy," which honors offensive and defensive linemen who run, pass or catch the ball, and SB Nation First Team All-American honors, plus Third Team All-ACC honors from the media and Second Team All-ACC honors from the coaches.
He moved to left tackle for the 2017 season, starting all 12 games and still maintaining great success for Pitt. He earned First Team All-ACC Honors from the coaches and Second Team All-ACC honors from the media.
The Vikings selected O'Neill with the No. 62 overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and he just finished his seventh season with the franchise.
O'Neill has started 106 games in the 110 he's played, and also earned his first Pro Bowl honor in the 2021 season.
