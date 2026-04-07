Three Pitt Players Who Improved Their NFL Draft Stock

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers football team has plenty of players that will be available for all 32 NFL teams when it comes to the NFL Draft in three weeks, and some have proven to improve their draft stock as it quickly approaches.

With the NFL Draft happening in Pittsburgh, there is heightened excitement in the area surrounding the draft. In addition, personnel changes for the Steelers also added to the crowd at Pitt's Pro Day, with nearly the entire coaching staff from the Steelers in attendance.

Despite the quantity of athletes, there were certainly a few that stood out above the others, including a strong performance by All-American Kyle Louis.

Kyle Louis

Kyle Louis, along with running back Desmond Reid, were certainly the main draws for much of the scouts in attendance on the South Side. Louis had already done a workout at the NFL Scouting Combine, which meant that scouts already knew his talent from his impressive vertical jump and 40-yard dash numbers.

One of the big concerns about Louis' game is his height, as he would come in quite undersized for an NFL linebacker. On the other hand, his height fits the mold of a box safety, and his role projects as such at the NFL level. His interviews and press opportunities seems to be well received by the local media, and no issues have arisen from any other appearances he has made in the draft process.

He will certainly be the top selection, if not the only selection out of Pitt in the coming draft, and projects to be somewhere in the second day of the draft.

Deuce Spann

Spann, throughout his entire collegiate career, has been known as a top-tier athlete. Despite his lack of production, with his most productive season coming at Pitt with limited snaps, the former quarterback recruit turned wide receiver impressed scouts with his Pro Day performance. Spann ran an unofficial 4.37 40-yard dash, and hit a vertical height of 38 inches on his jump, standing out in a packed group.

Best #Pitt Pro Day overall numbers, WR Deuce Spann. 4.37 40, 38” vertical pic.twitter.com/fRk3a2Tcb3 — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) March 26, 2026

Caleb Junko

Junko has been the team's punter since the 2022 season, and spent four seasons as one of the top faces of Pitt's special teams personnel. Despite his fair share of ups and downs, plenty of scouts made the trek to the outdoor side of the facility to watch Junko punt during the Pro Day festivities. His accuracy was better than it typically was in game situations, and it is possible he gets some looks as an undrafted free agent.

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