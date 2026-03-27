Pitt's Kyle Louis Discusses Pre-Draft Visit With Steelers

The Pitt Panthers hosted their Pro Day on March 26. This was an opportunity for 15 draft-eligible players who have already spent their last season with the program to both show combine-style measurements and drills as well as talk with the media.

Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis has been making a name for himself in the months after his college career ended. Impressive showings in the NFL Combine and the Panini Senior Bowl have seen his draft stock rise in recent mock drafts.

One team that he has received attention from is the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team whose stadium and facility he has shared every day of his four-year college career.

Louis took a visit with the team on March 19. Naturally, Louis was asked about this experience at Pro Day.

Louis Staying in the Close to Home?

"It was definitely great," Louis said about visiting the Steelers. "I'm already familiar with the area, but I've never been on that side. Just being on that side and see all these new coaches and talking to my linebacker coach, it was all just a great time."

The recent football season had many conversations about the Steelers and Panthers sharing a football stadium. One positive of it is that it allows for easier scouting for the Steelers.

"Just seeing it from the other side, they do actually pay attention to a lot of Pitt players and show love to us that I had never really noticed when I was just focused on the next college football game," Louis said.

The last Pitt Panther to be drafted by the Steelers was quarterback Kenny Pickett in 2022, fresh off of winning the ACC Championship. With Pittsburgh hosting the NFL Draft this year, it could be another relevant time to draft a face the city is familiar with.

Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) runs after fumble recovery against the Boston College Eagles during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

One-Man Position Battle

The most common questions Kyle Louis was asked were whether he would play linebacker or safety in the NFL. Louis was one of the best linebackers in the ACC during his tenure with the Panthers. But, at just 6-feet tall and 224 pounds, many have their doubts if he is suitable for that role in the NFL.

"I'm confident in my ability to play linebacker and safety," Louis said. "I can go either way. People try to shade that as like 'He's a master of nothing,' but really, a jack of all trades is better than somebody that's a master of only one."

No matter what position Louis plays, he knows how to read an offense. Louis put up 201 total tackles, 10 sacks, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries. The size concerns definitely have their merit, but there's no world where Louis can't contribute at least a little on the defensive end.

"Wherever I can fit in, that's where I'm going to fit in," Louis said. "Even if it's special teams, I'm just ready to work."

As other Panthers didn't put up the most impressive combine or Pro Day performances, Louis seems like a safe lock to be picked by a team in the NFL Draft. Panther fans will be happy no matter where he goes, but seeing him continue to play in Acrisure Stadium would definitely be sweet.

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