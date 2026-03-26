Two Issues With Pitt's Defense in Spring Scrimmage

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers held their first scrimage of the spring practice window last weekend, and the result was interesting.

The offense dominated the defense to the tune of 52-24, something redshirt junior Isaiah Neal says is unusual for this time of year.

Neal added that the offense has started faster than in years past, and it caught the defense off guard in last weekend's scrimmage.

While the offense seems to be meshing well with roughly two weeks of spring practice remaining, there are some red flags defensively. The two main issues: missed opportunities and busted coverages.

"We had some opportunities with two hands on the football, where we got to come up with those plays," said new defensive coordinator Cory Sanders. "We made some great reads and drove on footballs, and we got to come away with the football. Then, at the same time, too, we've got to limit explosive plays."

Defense Struggles in First Scrimmage

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals tight end Nate Kurisky (85) catches a touchdown pass behind Pittsburgh Panthers defensive backs Rashad Battle (15) and Cruce Brookins (12) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The old adage is "You're never as good as you think you are, and you're never as bad as you think you are." That applies to Pitt's first scrimmage.

While the offense appeared to have beaten up on the defense, opportunities were there for Sanders' group. Pat Narduzzi explained on March 23 that there were several dropped interceptions, including one that went through a defender's hands to a receiver or a touchdown.

"There were opportunities we had to take the scrimmage over, and we've got to make those plays," Narduzzi said.

On the bright side, Narduzzi said redshirt junior Shadarian Harrison had a pick at the end of the scrimmage, and Sanders said there was a fumble recovery in the mix. But those few turnovers in what Narduzzi estimated to be roughly 109 snaps didn't make up for the explosive plays allowed.

"We let too many explosive plays up, which offense did a great job, but in some critical situations, and two third-and-longs and a fourth-and-4, we got to come up and make those stops," Sanders said. "Instead of making the stops and getting off the field, we let up the big play."

Narduzzi credited the defensive errors to a combination of mental errors and being out of position. The one play he recalled was when sophomore wideout Bryce Yates ran a double move to beat the defense. Yates finished with five receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown, according to Narduzzi.

But the best news of all for Pitt's defense is that the first game of the 2026 season against Miami (Ohio) is still over five months away.

"They got after us this weekend at the scrimmage," Neal said. "...I feel like they did a really good job of competing and gett us better, honestly."

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