Spring Award Winner Applauds Pitt Teammates, Archie Collins
When Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi was asked last week about which position groups and players improved the most during spring camp, he didn’t have a direct answer.
However, he did mention the Ed Conway Awards would serve as an indication on individual progress, awards given to the most improved player on each side of the ball.
While returning starting receiver Kenny Johnson earned the nod offensively, it wasn’t a returning starter on defense. Instead, it was a cornerback who has impressed through battling back from a frustrating injury to thrive in a two-deep battle at his position.
Shadarian “Dripp” Harrison earned the Ed Conway nod on defense.
“I’ll start with Dripp,” Narduzzi said in the post-game press conference (available on YouTube). “He has two picks out there.
“The most impressive thing about him is he missed a lot of reps with that injury he had. But the way he fought in the off-season to get better at everything, the guy must’ve been watching tape on his own because he came out in spring ball and just knew what he was doing.
“The knowledge of just going out there and playing that position at corner that he does, he had a heck of a day.”
Harrison made his mark early in the spring game in Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, intercepting an Eli Holstein pass on the second snap of the Blue-Gold Game.
“I know it was an underthrown ball on the deep ball, and Eli didn't step into that one like he needs to,” Narduzzi said. “Again, worried about the pass rush a little bit. It wasn't a great pass, but it was a great catch by (Harrison).
“We've seen DB's not make plays on the ball. Drip, he's got ball skills. So, I'm happy for him. But, really, it was down to his knowledge. It was just shocking. We've had other guys come back and it's like Groundhog Day. It's like they've got to start all over again. He picked up like he had had a lot of snaps.”
When he took the podium following the game, the Lakeland High School standout - who earned offers from Colorado, Louisville, Miami, Tennessee, and others - recognized his teammates first when asked about his individual award.
“It's a great feeling,” Harrison said. “It's always a great feeling when we win. Shout out Blue Team. The feeling is mutual (regarding the Ed Conway Award), definitely. I feel like Kenny (Johnson) definitely got me better throughout the spring season.”
Along with praising Johnson for providing meaningful and challenging practice reps, Harrison gave shout-outs to a veteran teammate and his position coach on Saturday.
“Definitely Rashad Battle, he's one of the smartest minds in the DB room. Period,” Harrison said. “That man definitely has a mind for the game. In and out, he knows the game. Whatever I need help with, he's there to help me...So, I'm very appreciative of that, just the experience...it's very helpful.”
“(My injury) definitely was a setback…,” Harrison said. “Mentally draining, I would say, just trying to get back mentally and physically. It was pretty tough two years just coming in with all the confidence in the world and get shocked.
“...I would say Coach (Archie) Collins definitely was patient with me throughout the whole process,” Harrison added. “And I'm very appreciative of that as far as going through my process, he was very just patient, and always kept me uplifted, I would say.”
