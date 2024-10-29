Pitt Legend Shouts Out Desmond Reid
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers junior running back Desmond Reid is having an incredible 2024 season and received some praise from a legend of the football program.
Reid spoke in a recent feature the team put out in which he said former Panthers star LeSean McCoy was his favorite player and that he became a Philadelphia Eagles fan because of him.
"My favorite team the Eagles and the only reason my favorite team's the Eagles is cause I used to like LeSean McCoy," Reid said. "He used to be my favorite running back growing up. Watching him, you know, he's just a shifty guy as well. It's just funny being at the same school he played at."
McCoy responded to the post on Instragram, writing, "But I’m a even bigger DES fan… he got us litt🔥🔥"
Reid was one of three players that came from Western Carolina to Pitt with offensive coordinator Kade Bell, including wide receivers in junior Censere "C.J." Lee and redshirt junior Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
He showed his talent in the season opener against Kent State at home on Aug. 31, leading Pitt with 10 rushes for 145 yards and returning a punt for a 78-yard touchdown. He also broke through the Kent State defense for a 46-yard rushing touchdown, running right past any defender that came remotely near him.
Reid had an even better game against Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry on the road in Week 2 on Sept. 7.
Reid finished with six catches for 106 receiving yards and a touchdown and had 19 carries for 148 yards, recording the first game a Pitt player had 100+ yards receiving and rushing. His best play came in the fourth quarter, as he took a pass from Holstein and ran 56 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead down to just two points.
He earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors for that performance, and led Pitt on a comeback, down 27-6 in the third quarter, to win 28-27, their largest comeback in more than 50 years.
Reid also earned ACC Wide Receiver of the Week honors in the 34-24 road win over North Carolina in Week 6 on Oct. 5.
He had 18 carries for 55 yards on the ground, but starred as option in the passing game for Holstein, making 11 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
The Pitt offense struggled in the 17-15 win vs. Cal in Week 7, but Reid had a 72-yard rushing touchdown, plus one from five yards out for two scores.
He currently has 89 carries for 541 yards, 6.1 yards per carry, and three rushing touchdowns, plus 25 catches for 341 yards, 13.6 yards per reception, and four receiving touchdowns. His 160.17 all-purpose yards per game ranks third at the FBS level and leads the ACC.
McCoy starred for the Panthers as a true freshman, rushing 276 times for 1,328 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also making 33 receptions for 244 yards and a touchdown in 12 games.
His rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2007 rank 10th and seventh best in program history, respectively. He also earned Big East Rookie of the Year and First Team All-Big East honors for his efforts.
He then had an even better season as a sophomore in 2008, with 308 carries for 1,488 yards and 21 touchdowns, plus 32 receptions for 305 yards. His rushing touchdowns rank tied for second in program history with Tony Dorsett in his 1976 Heisman season, while his rushing yards rank seventh best. McCoy earned Second Team All-American and First Team Big East Honors for his work in 2008.
McCoy would depart Pitt for the NFL after rushing for 2,816 yards and 35 touchdowns in two seasons, which rank eighth and third best in a career in program history.
