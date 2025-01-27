Colts Retain Former Pitt DL Coach
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pitt Panthers coach will hold onto their job in the NFL for next season.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the Indianapolis Colts will retain defensive line coach Charlie Partridge for 2025. The Colts hire Lou Anarumo, the previous defensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals, in the same position and he'll keep Partidge on his staff.
Partridge spent two different stints with Pitt, working as the defensive ends coach from 2003-05, both special teams coordinator and defensive line coach in 2006 and both special teams coordinator and linebackers coach in 2007.
He then came back as the defensive line coach in 2017 and served as the assistant head coach for the next six seasons, 2018-23.
Partridge used his recruiting nous and connections throughout the state of Florida, bringing in many great recruits. He also developed undervalued recruits on the defensive line, turning them from unknowns NFL prospects.
Defensive tackle Jalen Twyman led Pitt with 10.5 sacks in 2019, earning Second Team All-American honors from six different outlets.
Patridge earned 2020 FootballScoop Defensive Line Coach of the Year honors, for his work with defensive ends, Rashad Weaver and Patrick Jones III, who both earned consensus All-American honors.
Weaver made 35 tackles (19 solo), 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two passes defended, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in nine games, while Jones made 44 tackles (23 solo), 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three passes defended and one forced fumble.
Patridge had all three defensive lineman go in the 2021 NFL Draft, with the Minnesota Vikings taking Jones in the third round and Twyman in the sixth round, while the Tennessee Titans took Weaver in the fourth round.
He also played a big role in developing defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, who made 31 tackles (17 solo), 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in the 2022 season.
Kancey earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors and was a Unanimous All-American, just the second Pitt defensive tackle to do so, joining Aaron Donald in 2013.
Patrirdge also earned 2020 FootballScoop Defensive Line Coach of the Year honors for his work with Kancey in 2022.
He would leave Pitt after the 2023 season and took over his current position with the Colts, making this next campaign his second with the franchise.
