Pitt Football: Damar Hamlin with Bills for Divisional Playoff Game

PITTSBURGH -- The remarkable recovery of former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin continues to move in a positive direction. Even as he continues to deal with complications from cardiac arrest, which he went into earlier this month during the Bills' penultimate regular season game against the Bengals, Hamlin found the strength to be with his team during their divisional playoff matchup.

Hamlin was a standout safety at Central Catholic High School and Pitt before being drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries to some starters allowed Hamlin to step into a starting role this year, where he thrived for the Super Bowl contender Bills.

There is no timetable for his full recovery and it is unclear whether or not he will be able to play football again.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt vs Florida State Takeaways: Panthers' Defense Falls Flat

2024 Pennsylvania RB Julez Goff Picks Pitt

Four-Star Pitt Signee Jaland Lowe Moves up ESPN Recruiting Rankings

Tony Dungy Blasted for Damar Hamlin, Litter Box Comment

Tracking Pitt's Junior Day Visitors

Pitt vs Florida State: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines