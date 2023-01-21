Tracking Pitt's Junior Day Visitors

The Pitt Panthers will welcome visitors for Junior Day this weekend.

PITTSBURGH -- It's an important day for the Pitt Panthers. Head coach Pat Narduzzi and the rest of his program have been up and at 'em today, hosting recruits from around the country in Pittsburgh. It is Junior Day, meaning part of the next recruiting class will assemble to see the campus and take in the Pitt-Florida State basketball game.

Inside the Panthers will be tracking which high school prospects are making a trip to the Steel City, meeting with coaches and taking in the basketball game all day.

Four-star Aliquippa High School linebacker is headed into the city today to visit the Panthers. Syracuse, Penn State and West Virginia have already offered. Pat Narduzzi visited Lindsey earlier this week.

Ty Yuhas, a 2024 defensive end from Central Catholic High School will make the quick trip through Oakland to visit with the Panthers, he announced on Twitter.

Elias Cody Coke, a freshman wideout from Harrisburg High School, kick-started his recruitment with a strong showing against powerhouse St. Joseph's in the state title game. His first offer came from West Virginia and he's earned three other offers from Syracuse, Toledo and Kent State. He'll be in Pittsburgh this afternoon.

Ryan Cory, an offensive lineman from Pine Richland High School and Gibsonia, Pennsylvania told Pittsburgh Sports Now earlier in the week that he would be spending the day visiting Pitt. The three-star tackle is a coveted recruit, who holds offers from Louisville, Maryland, Kentucky, Kansas State, Oregon, West Virginia and Pitt.

Unrated 2024 cornerback Mekhi Edwards of Christ the King High School in Middle Village, New Tork will be in town too. The 5'11, 180-pound defensive back has heard from Penn State but has no other offers.

Denim Cook was one of the first to announce that he would be in town this weekend. The 6'4, 195-pound linebacker in the class fo 2025 from Colombus, Ohio holds offers from Akron and Miami (OH).

