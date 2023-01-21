Skip to main content

Four-Star Pitt Signee Jaland Lowe Moves Up ESPN Recruiting Rankings

The highest-rated recruit in the Pitt Panthers' 2023 class continues to climb up national recruiting rankings.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers' highest-rated recruit is moving further up national recruiting rankings as he continues a stellar senior season. Jaland Lowe, a 6'1 point guard from Houston, Texas is now the No. 66 player in the class of 2023, according to ESPN and received a player rating of 83 overall. 

Lowe is the second four-star signed to Pitt's 2023 class in ESPN's database, with 6'3 shooting guard Carlton Carrington being the other. Three-star small forward Marlon Barnes rounds out the class, which ranks 25th nationally and second in the ACC, according to 247Sports. 

Lowe is enjoying a fantastic senior season at Fort Bend Marshall High School. He scored his 2000th career point in the Buffaloes' most recent win over Fulshear High School. Lowe's averaging 25.6 points, 4.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game for his 26-3 squad. 

He had previously taken a similar leap up 247Sports' player rankings from No. 82 to No. 76. He's a consensus four-star player on 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Tony Dungy Blasted for Damar Hamlin, Litter Box Comment

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tracking Pitt's Junior Day Visitors

Pitt vs Florida State: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Steven Adams, Shannon Sharpe Get Heated at Grizzlies Game

Pitt Lands Transfer WR Deajon Reynolds

Pitt to Face Notre Dame in Mike Brey's Final Home Game

FeBQtalWIAE9bFW
Recruiting

Four-Star Pitt Signee Jaland Lowe Moves Up ESPN Recruiting Rankings

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19005562_168388034_lowres
News

Tony Dungy Blasted For Damar Hamlin Remarks, Liter Box Comment

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19700895_168388034_lowres
Recruiting

Tracking Pitt's Junior Day Visitors

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19720694_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt vs Florida State: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

By Stephen Thompson
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (2)
Basketball

Steven Adams, Shannon Sharpe Get Heated at Grizzles Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19165510_168388034_lowres
Recruiting

Pitt Lands Transfer WR From Florida

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19816089_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Mapping Pitt's Path to the NCAA Tournament

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_12312600_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt to Face Notre Dame in Mike Brey's Final Home Game

By Stephen Thompson