Four-Star Pitt Signee Jaland Lowe Moves Up ESPN Recruiting Rankings

The highest-rated recruit in the Pitt Panthers' 2023 class continues to climb up national recruiting rankings.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers' highest-rated recruit is moving further up national recruiting rankings as he continues a stellar senior season. Jaland Lowe, a 6'1 point guard from Houston, Texas is now the No. 66 player in the class of 2023, according to ESPN and received a player rating of 83 overall.

Lowe is the second four-star signed to Pitt's 2023 class in ESPN's database, with 6'3 shooting guard Carlton Carrington being the other. Three-star small forward Marlon Barnes rounds out the class, which ranks 25th nationally and second in the ACC, according to 247Sports.

Lowe is enjoying a fantastic senior season at Fort Bend Marshall High School. He scored his 2000th career point in the Buffaloes' most recent win over Fulshear High School. Lowe's averaging 25.6 points, 4.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game for his 26-3 squad.

He had previously taken a similar leap up 247Sports' player rankings from No. 82 to No. 76. He's a consensus four-star player on 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3.

