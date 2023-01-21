Pitt vs Florida State: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers return to the comforts of home this weekend after spending the last week and a half playing on the road. They open a three-game homestand against Florida State after going 2-1 in three consecutive road games.

The Panthers will hope to keep their two-game win streak rolling and secure their ninth win of the season at the Petersen Events Center, which has become a fun home atmosphere once again.

Game Info

Opponent: Florida State (6-13 overall, 4-4 ACC)

Time: 3:00 PM EST

Location: Petersen Events Center; Pittsburgh Pennsylvania

Broadcast: ACC Network and 93.7 The Fan

Odds

Pitt is a 7.5-point favorite over the Seminoles. Florida State is +260 on the moneyline and the Panthers are -345. The point total over/under has been set at 144.5.

Three Storylines

Wounded Seminoles

This Florida State team is probably better than their 6-13 record would indicate. The Seminoles have suffered some poor injury and illness luck this year, as head coach Leonard Hamilton detailed on this week's ACC Coaches Zoom. They're getting progressively healthier but it's still tough sledding for a team that can't seem to catch a break.

Jailen Gainey - a transfer from Brown and two-time Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year expected to play major minutes - is out with an ACL injury before even playing a game in Tallahassee. Veteran forward Cam'Ron Fetcher is out for the year with an ACL injury as well, taking 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds off the table. Talented freshman Baba Miller suffered a stroke of tonsillitis immediately after returning from a 16-game suspension and is questionable for this matchup. And the cherry on top is the health of former 2022 top-110 recruit Chandler Jackson, who's recovering from a broken thumb.

Florida State is getting healthier but even the most optimistic of forecasts have them as severely undermanned against the Panthers.

The Offensive Rebounds Will Continue Until Morale Improves

Louisville wasn't able to do much well against Pitt last time out, but they did offensive rebound. The Panthers went from one of the best rebounding teams in the ACC to one of the worst. They are undersized but their technique needs improvement too. Even against Georgia Tech, one of the smallest teams in the Power 5, the Panthers gave up an astonishing 55.8% offensive rebounding rate.

They will face a short-handed, but always long, athletic and physical Florida State program. The job can only be done by committee - gang rebounding and effort will be the key. The Panthers don't necessarily have to win the rebounding battle but they can't let the margin get out of hand.

ACC Title Race

At 6-2 in the ACC, Pitt has the third-best probability of winning the ACC regular season title. Two usurpers - the Panthers and Clemson - are gunning for the traditional power and 11-time champions, Virginia.

Pitt has a chance to really challenge the Tigers - who lead the division currently - and the Cavaliers - who the Panthers have already beaten - by stacking wins against the bottom of the league. Seven of Pitt's final 12 games come against the bottom six teams in the ACC standings, beginning with this home contest against the Seminoles. The toughest part of their schedule is behind them and now is the time to pounce.

