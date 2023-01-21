2024 Pennsylvania RB Julez Goff Picks Pitt

PITTSBURGH -- While he was watching the Pitt Panthers take on Florida State at the Petersen Events Center, football head coach Pat Narduzzi had some good news to share with the fans.

Narduzzi Tweeted during the game that Pitt had landed its third commitment in the class of 2024 from junior running back Julez Goff, a 5'11, 190-pound tailback from York, Pennsylvania and Central York High School.

Goff is unrated on all of the major recruiting sites but holds offers from four Power 5 schools - Pitt, Rutgers, Duke and Boston College - with Syracuse and Penn . He accounted for nearly 2,000 yards of total offense this past season at Central York.

He joins a 2024 recruiting class for Pitt that ranks 21st nationally, according to 247Sports before the addition of Goff. Two four-star prospects - receiver Ric'Darius Famrer and defensive tackle Jashear Whittington - are the only other players in the 2024 class.

