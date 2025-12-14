Pitt Earns Fifth Consecutive Final Four With Purdue Victory

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers volleyball faced their toughest opponent in Purdue in the Elite Eight, but still came out victorious in four sets at the Petersen Events Center.

Pitt has now made it to their fifth straight Final Four, and will head to Kansas City for this year's appearance.

Pitt Overcomes Adversity, Wins First Set

Purdue took the first point, a kill by right-side hitter Grace Heaney, before Pitt's junior outside hitter Blaire Bayless got a kill of her own. Both teams battle back and forth early on, with Pitt trailing by two at multiple points before tying it at 4.

Following that, Pitt's defense faltered, and Purdue jumped out to a 9-6 lead with help from junior pin hitter Kenna Wollard. Early on, Purdue's reception was able to neutralize junior right side hitter Olivia Babcock, as sophomore libero Ryan McAleer and Wollard combined for 7 digs in the first 20 points scored.

Pitt Volleyball Outside Hitter Marina Pezelj Readies Herself for a Serve | Courtesy of Pitt Athletics

Pitt clawed back, tying it at 10 before Purdue took the lead once again with a kill by junior middle blocker Dior Charles. A service ace by McAleer made it tied again, and Babcock's second kill gave Pitt the lead. Marina Pezelj played tough defense, and Pitt was able to extend their lead to 15-12 and lead to the first media timeout.

Pitt was able to hold a two point lead for the next group of back and forth play, but a Purdue point to make it 19-18 Pitt led to Pitt head coach Dan Fisher calling his first timeout. Redshirt senior Bre Kelley got her first kill out of the timeout, making it 20-18.

A Mallorie Meyer service ace gave Pitt a three-point lead at 22-19. Fisher challenged that a Pitt block fell inbounds, and was unsuccessful. Pitt would go the remainder of the game with one challenge unless it went to a fifth set. Then, a Babcock kill made it 23-20. Pitt then took one point while Purdue took two. Babcock then swung for set point, giving Pitt a 1-0 lead to begin.

Babcock led Pitt with nine kills while freshman outside hitter Marina Pezelj had 3 kills and six digs.

Panthers Keep Boilermakers at Bay in Second Set

Pitt found their footing earlier on in the second set, leading 4-1 before Fisher challenged for the second time, looking for a no-touch. Fisher's challenge was successful, and Pitt led 5-1.

Purdue got out to a 3-0 run, making it 5-4, before Pezelj got a kill past the Purdue defense. Pelezj then logged two more kills on a run that led Pitt to a 12-8 lead.

Purdue was dominant the next couple points, and tied it at 13 points apiece. A Purdue kill by senior outside hitter Akasha Anderson gave them the lead, and Pitt called timeout.

Pitt would then be the dominant ones, as they took a 19-15 lead off a 5-0 scoring run.

Pitt took two of the next four points, leading to a 21-17 lead for Pitt. They then did so again, taking a 23-19 lead. To close out the set, Pitt took two of the final four once again, taking the second set 25-21 as Purdue could not return the attack by Kelley and senior setter Brooke Mosher.

Babcock led Pitt with five kills, giving the home team a two set lead and just one more to earn the sweep.

Pitt Hitters Falter, Drop First Set of Tourney

Purdue notched the first two points of the set before a Kelley block put Pitt on the board.

Purdue continued to hold a lead, extending to a 6-4 lead. Purdue was able to keep Pitt at bay for a while, and Pitt called a timeout down 10-8 after a Heaney kill.

Pitt faltered for the second time against Purdue, trailing 12-8 before a Bayless kill got the team back into rhythm.

Pitt recovered, and brought themselves to a one-point deficit, as they trailed 15-14. Pitt then tied the game up, leading to it being all square at 19. Purdue then took a 21-19 lead before a Bayless kill brought it to a one-point set.

Purdue then jumped out to a 24-20 lead. Pitt scored once before committing an error, which led to a challenge by Fisher. After a successful challenge, Pitt made it 24-22. Then, a Wollard kill gave Purdue their first set.

Pitt dropped their first set of the NCAA tournament, and Purdue held Pitt to .167 hitting efficiency in the third set.

Mosher, Babcock and Pezelj Seal the Deal

Pitt got out to a strong start early on, leading to a 9-5 lead and a Purdue timeout. Purdue then struck back, with a run that saw an uncontested ace to make it 10-9 Pitt.

A run of dominant play by Pitt saw them take a 14-10 lead, before Babcock helped extend it to 16-11 with a kill that forced a Purdue timeout. Babcock had three straight kills for Pitt while Purdue managed one point until Mosher hit one that was tough to defend, giving Pitt an 18-12 lead. A quick challenge of net fault was unsuccessful by Purdue.

Purdue then went on a run of two straight points, leading to a Pitt timeout up 18-14. Pitt then went on a scoring run to improve to 23-17.

To seal the deal and send Pitt to their fifth straight final four, Mosher notched consecutive aces to finish the set and match, 25-17.

Panthers Continue Dominance in NCAA Tournament

This win for the Panthers puts them in their fifth straight Final Four since the 2021-22 season, when they defeated the Purdue in four sets to make their first ever Final Four.

Pitt Volleyball Right Side Hitter Olivia Babcock | Courtesy of Pitt Athletic

Pitt also improves to 2-3 over Purdue all-time, with this their second straight win at home, and one loss each coming at home, at Purdue and in Tampa, Florida.

They will face either No.1 Nebraska or No. 3 Texas A&M in the Final Four in Kansas City, Missouri. That will take place on Thursday, December 18.

Players of the Game for Pitt and Regional Awards

Pitt's reliance on Babcock worked out once again, as she finished with 23 kills.

Pezelj had 14 kills and a team-high 12 digs, possibly playing the best all-around for the team.

Three Pitt players received all-Pittsburgh Regional honors, with Olivia Babcock receiving Most Outstanding Player honors, and Marina Pezelj and Brooke Mosher receiving honors as well.

