Olivia Babcock Makes Pitt Volleyball History
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers volleyball junior right side hitter Olivia Babcock has served as one of the best players in the country these three seasons and her latest performance was the best she's put up in college.
Babcock led No. 4 Pitt to a five-set win over rival No. 6 Louisville on the road on Oct. 19, coming back from down two sets to one and improving to 15-3 on the season and 7-1 in the ACC.
She finished with a career-high 41 kills on 78 attacks, hitting .423, plus adding two service aces, eight digs, tying for the team lead with five block and leading with 46.5 points.
Those 41 kills are a new Pitt record, breaking the previous record of Ann Marie Lucanie (1990-93), who had 37 kills in a five-set defeat to Auburn on Sept. 13, 1991 at the Indiana State Invitational.
Babcock also has the most kills this season in Division I and is one of just four players since 2019 with 40 kills or more in a match.
She finished with 13 kills in the fourth set and six kills in the fifth set for 19 kills and a .571 hitting percentage, playing a massive role in the comeback over Louisvile.
"I feel like I say this answer every time, but my team trusted me to take big rips," Babcock said to ESPN postgame. "They gave me the amount of opportunities to do so. So I feel like, just trusting that my team is going to give me the ball and trusting that they're going to cover it, honestly, I was swinging at everything and whatever happens from there was whatever, but I was just swinging and they gave me that trust."
Her 78 swings are also the third most in match in Panthers history, tied with Stacy Renik (1997-2000), who also had 78 attacks in a five-set loss to Arkansas at home on Sept. 8, 2000.
Babcock previously had two of her games in the top 10 for most kills, both coming in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. She finished with 31 kills in a five-set win over Oregon in the Sweet 16 at the Petersen Events Center and then made 33 kills in a four-set loss to Louisville in the Final Four at the KFC Yum! Center.
Those 31 kills rank tied for eighth most in a game in program history and her 33 kills rank tied for sixth most in a match in Pitt history.
Olivia Babcock Excelling as Junior for Pitt Volleyball in 2025
Babcock had a season-high 30 kills in a five-set loss to then ranked No. 18 Miami on the road, who reverse swept them on Oct. 10. Those 30 kills previously ranked 10th most in Pitt history before her recent match.
She has had a sensational season for the Panthers, with 5.94 points and 5.14 kills per set, hitting .321, plus 0.33 aces per set, 2.28 digs per set and 0.90 blocks per set. She leads the team in points, kills, and digs per set.
Babcock ranks second in the ACC in points and kills per set, behind Miami senior outside hitter Flormarie Heredia Colon.
She is currently at 355 kills in 2025 and 200 off of the program record of 555 kills that Wendy Hatlestad (2000-03), set as a senior in 2003. She is also 183 kills off her career-high of 538 kills she had as as sophomore in 2024, which ranks fifth all-time and first in the 25-point scoring era (2008-present).
Olivia Babcock Has Broken Pitt Records Before
Babcock has dominated for Pitt and also set a program record for service aces in a match with 12 in a four-set win over Boston College on the road on Oct. 4, 2024, where she also posted her first career triple-double, with 14 kills and 10 digs.
She finished with 71 service aces in 2024, the most in program history in a single season, breaking the previous Pitt record of 67 service aces that Dee MacAulay set in 1989.
Babcock also became the first player in program history to earn AVCA Freshman of the Year honors in 2023 and then AVCA National Player of the Year honors in 2024.
If she keeps up her great play this season, she'll surely win her second AVCA National Player of the Year Award in 2025.
