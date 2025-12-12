Pitt Volleyball Sweeps Minnesota in Sweet 16

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers volleyball faced another tough challenger in Minnesota in the Sweet 16, but came through when it mattered most and got the sweep at the Petersen Events Center.

Pitt improves to 29-4 on the season, 17-0 at home and secured their ninth-straight win as they continue on in the NCAA Tournament

Minnesota ends their season with a 24-10 record, 10-5 on the road, but with their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2022.

Pitt Performs Well, Takes First Set

Pitt got off to a great start, taking a 6-1 lead that forced Minnesota to take their first timeout. Junior right side Olivia Babcock made two kills and combined with redshirt senior middle blocker Bre Kelley for two blocks as well.

The Panthers then increased the lead with a 4-2 run out of the timeout, making it 10-3, with freshmen in outside hitter Marina Pezelj and middle blocker Abbey Emch making a kill and combining for a block.

Minnesota trailed early, but fought back, as they embarked on an 8-3 run and cut the deficit to just two points at 13-11, with Pitt taking their first timeout.

Pitt responded with a 4-1 run out of timeout, making it 17-12 and forcing Minnesota to take their last timeout.

The Panthers then closed out the first set on a 12-5 run, scoring five of the final six points and winning it 25-16, taking the lead in the match.

Babcock led Pitt with five kills, four digs and two blocks in the four set, while Kelley had four kills on five swings. Pitt also held Minnesota to a .026 hitting percentage.

Panthers Outlast Golden Gophers in Second Set

While Pitt won the first set with some ease, the second set saw Minnesota come out as a team ready to push the home team all the way.

The Golden Gophers took leads of 5-3 and 7-5 and 10-9 early on, showing the Panthers they weren't going anywhere. Redshirt freshman setter Stella Swenson had two service aces and graduate student middle blocker Lourdès Myers had a kill and a block.

Pitt took the lead with a 3-0 run, thanks to a kill from Pezelj, an ace from sophomore libero/defensive specialist Mallorie Meyer and both Babcock and Emch combining on a kill, making it 12-10 and forcing the first timeout from Minnesota.

Pitt Volleyball Celebrates Scoring a Point in their Sweet 16 Sweep of Minnesota at the Petersen Events Center on Dec. 11, 2025 | Courtesy of Pitt Athletics

Minnesota responded with a 5-2 run and retook the lead at 15-14, with two kills from freshman right side Carly Gilk.

The Panthers then went on a 5-1 run and gained their advantage back at 19-16, forcing the Golden Gophers to burn their final timeout. Junior outside hitter Blaire Bayless had three kills, while fellow outside hitter in redshirt sophomore Sophia Gregoire and Babcock added a kill each themselves.

Pitt maintained their lead, but Minnesota came right back, cutting the deficit to one at 22-21 and then tying it back up at 23-23, burning both of the home team's timeouts.

Pezelj gave Pitt an important kill out of the timeout to make it set point and then both Bayless and Emch combined for the block that won them the second set, 25-23.

Babcock led Pitt with five kills, giving the home team a two set lead and just one more to earn the sweep.

Pitt Finishes Off Minnesota For Sweep

The Panthers took an early lead in the third set, going up 7-4, as Babcock made four kills, but the Golden Gophers tied it back up at 8-8 on a 4-1 run, as freshman middle blocker Jordan Taylor made a block and a kill.

Pitt then went on a 4-1 run themselves, taking a 12-9 lead, and forcing Minnesota to take their first timeout. Bayless had two kills, redshirt senior setter Brooke Mosher made an ace and then Kelley had a emphatic kill.

The Golden Gophers worked at the Panthers' lead and outscored them 10-6, taking a 19-18 lead. They went after the Panthers on the service line, especially sophomore libero/defensive specialist Mallorie Meyer, and gave themselves a shot.

Pitt tied it up out of their timeout, but Myers made a block and a kill to keep Minnesota up, 21-19.

The Panthers then got two big points, including the second one coming on three incredible saves, tying it back up at 21-21 and burning the Golden Gophers' last timeout.

Pitt took the lead off an error from Swenson, then Minnesota tied it back up off a kill from freshman outside Kelly Kinney.

Babcock showed why she's the best player in the country, as she made three straight kills and won the third set for Pitt, 25-22, and earning her team the sweep.

Panthers Continue Dominance in NCAA Tournament

This win for the Panthers puts them in their sixth straight Elite Eight since the 2020-21 season, when they defeated the Golden Gophers in five sets to make their first ever Elite Eight.

Pitt also improves to 3-1 over Minnesota all-time, with this their first ever meeting at home, and their other win coming on the road in 1990.

They will face either No. 2 SMU or No. 3 Purdue in the Elite Eight on Dec. 13 with a 7:30 p.m. time for first serve.

Players of the Game for Pitt

Pitt once again relied on Babcock in this matchup and she delivered, with a team-high 19 kills and eight digs, along with three blocks and two assists.

Those 19 kills tied the eighth most kills in an NCAA Tournament match in Pitt history and the fourth most for Babcock in an NCAA Tournament match.

Kelley also had a sensational performance, with eight kills on 10 swings and no errors, hitting .800, and adding two blocks.

Pezelj had seven kills and a team-high 10 digs, while Bayless made eight kills and six digs in the win.

Mosher led with 35 assists and guided Pitt to a .271 hitting percentage in the win over Minnesota.

Pitt Volleyball Press Conference

